Themes of Transformation, Identity, Connection, Introspection in Gbadamosi’s Oeuvre

Share

“Imagination,” says renowned German composer, theatre director, essayist, and conductor, Richard Wagner, “creates reality”.

UK-based Nigerian 3D artist, Rasheed Gbadamosi, known for his surreal compositions which often depict black characters within vibrant environments, has continued to show how imagination, indeed, creates reality. Through his body of work, he has developed a unique visual language that evokes various emotions through relatable concept art.

As Steven Paul Jobs, an American businessman, inventor, and investor best known for co-founding the technology company Apple Inc., puts it “creativity”, is about “connecting things.” It is also rooted in doing something new.

Gbadamosi’s desire to explore or learn something new, especially about how games are made, eventually led to his new found medium of creative expression as a three-dimensional (3D) artist. Like many others, during the COVID-19 lockdown Gbadamosi decided to pick up a new skill and started learning 3D through free videos available to him on the internet. Since he began he has gone on to exhibit as part of several group exhibitions in different countries, across different continents.

His words: “In my final year of university was when the COVID-19 lockdown happened, I was in Ghana and suddenly had a lot of free time to myself. I decided to learn something new and because I’m a huge fan of gaming. I leaned towards 3D so I could have a glimpse into a portion of how games are made and that’s where it all started.

“Over the duration of the lockdown I practiced and honed my skills and in the long run it paid off heavily as in late 2021 during the peak of the NFT (digital collectibles) hype, I was selling my work for thousands of dollars that eventually went towards paying for my masters degree in London, where I currently live.”

Gbadamosi holds a Master’s Degree from Middlesex University London, where he focused on Graphic Design. This formal training helped develop key principles which he continues to build upon through experimentation with his ongoing practice.

Since then, he has not only carved a niche for himself, he has participated in several notable exhibitions, including the Art Basel Miami 2021, in Partnership with FTX Miami United States; NFT.NYC 2022, in partnership with Coinbase & Lethabo Huma, New York , United States; and Google Black History Month, 2022, London, United Kingdom.

In his 3D process, Gbadamosi combines basic colour theory with exquisite world building to create pieces that are both visually arresting and relatable. The process, often intuitive, allows spontaneity and emotion to guide each piece’s evolution, resulting in work that feels raw.

His works explore themes of transformation, identity and many more. Each piece evokes curiosity and deep reflection, inviting viewers to interpret and find personal resonance within the work.

Speaking with New Telegraph, especially about his creative process, Gbadamosi said he is inspired by a lot of things, including environment, emotional experiences and video games, adding that his creative process varies for each piece he has worked on.

“Sometimes my work is inspired by music, often instrumentals of a piano, violins and sometimes chants. Some of these sounds evoke certain feelings or moods and I try to visualise what that sound looks like to me and it results in a new artwork.”

According to him, he is also inspired by his own personal feelings and experiences. He explained that his artwork titled ‘Self care’ was made as a visual reminder to always take care himself regardless of his situation.

“On the technical side of my process, I start by visualising what my character would look like and then I build the world that I want them to exist in. The world that I feel best visualises the mood/ feeling of the piece,” Gbadamosi said, noting that he uses Daz Studio, Marvelous Designer, Blender and Photoshop and After effects to produce his work.

Commenting on the emotions he aims to evoke in his audience through his compositions, he said: “Through my compositions, I aim to evoke a mix of emotions—wonder, introspection, empowerment, connection, and, most importantly, relatability.

“I want viewers to feel like they are stepping into another world, one that is vibrant and surreal, but still grounded in emotions and experiences they can identify with. The wonder comes from the magical elements I incorporate—glowing threads, dreamlike colors, or objects that defy reality. These elements are there to inspire a sense of awe and imagination, encouraging viewers to look beyond what’s tangible and step into a realm of infinite possibility.

“At the same time, I strive to create moments of introspection and reflection. My characters often carry subtle, deeply personal expressions or body language that speak to universal emotions—vulnerability, resilience, joy, or longing. By layering these emotions into my work, I hope viewers can find pieces of themselves within the scenes, allowing them to pause and reflect on their own journeys and inner worlds. Even in the most fantastical settings, I aim to keep that emotional core intact.”

Gbadamosi also noted that his work is deeply influenced by Afrofuturism, a movement that merges cultural heritage with futuristic and speculative narratives.

“Afrofuturism inspires me to reimagine Black identity in ways that transcend time, space, and traditional boundaries. It allows me to place Black characters in surreal, limitless worlds where they are celebrated, central, and thriving, pushing against the historical lack of representation in these spaces. This influence drives my desire to create art that is both empowering and transformative,” he said, adding that he hopes his work will be remembered as a celebration of imagination, identity, and connection—a body of art that challenges boundaries and offers new ways of seeing.

“I want future generations to look at my work and feel that it was fearless in its exploration of Black identity, surrealism, and the human experience. Through vibrant colors, rich textures, and deeply personal storytelling, I want my art to inspire others to dream, to question, and to see the beauty in themselves and the world around them.

“For future generations, I hope my work becomes a source of inspiration and reflection—something that sparks creativity and introspection in others. I want them to see it as a testament to the power of blending the surreal with the relatable, and the extraordinary with the everyday. If my work encourages someone, decades from now, to embrace their own creativity, to feel seen, or to imagine a better, more inclusive world, then I will have accomplished something truly meaningful.”

Share

Please follow and like us: