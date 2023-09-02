Themes of nature, womanhood, family in Adnan’s Art Through My Eyes

Anila Adnan, welcomed the city’s art community and guests to her second solo exhibition recently. The show, tittled Art Through My Eyes, featured a body colwork paintings that explored themes of nature, womanhood, family and reflections drawn from her life’s journey. Entering the gated premises housing Art Addiction, as she calls her art studio and gallery, one instantly connects with the ambience of the enchanting variety of potted plants meant for art and nature enthusiasts.

The visitors are drawn to the artist’s world where “art is the expression of love, hope and peace… in the world certainly in need of art for its sanity.” Art Through My Eyes is a tapestry of themes spanning the following: Flora and Fauna (By the Window Pane, The Ultimate Exotic Heliconias, The Flower of Good Luck and others), Womanhood (Joy of Freedom, Imposter, Basking in Her Radiance and others), Family (Familyhood, Joys of Motherhood), Architecture and Landscape paintings, as well as assorted functional artworks.

The floral works in the show might suggest a nature-centered exhibit, but Anila’s inspiration goes beyond the flora and fauna leitmotif. In womanhood, for instance, she celebrates female beauty while drawing attention to the gender-related struggles that most women endure. Her portrayals of women valorize both Pakistani and Nigerian cultures. Pakistani-styled apparel, jewellery as well as Nigerian Ankara dresses are incorporated in her paintings to express the universal sensibilities about women, such as beauty, re-silience and a caring heart.

Most of Anila’s figurative paintings are of women, prompting the question: Does her artistic lens over-look men? “I have nothing against men; my focus on women is the muse they inspire- the curves, fashion and beauty. Moreover, painting women is also a means of contemplation and advocacy through my art,” Anila says. Other aspects explored by the artist include: the rich forms and linear qualities of Islamic culture as expressed in the painting titled ‘The Lost Heritage’.

An interesting dimension to Anila’s practice is her functional art forms like tables, stools, chairs, trays, and throw pillows decorated with lines and colours. Anila’s expressionist paintings are a symphony of emotions charged with raw aesthetics and philosophy, causing the audience to pause, reflect and enjoy the immersive narratives framed by two cultures that have shaped her sensibilities in the context of a wider world. Yet another captivating aspect of Anila’s practice is a mastery of line as a decorative and expressive tool.

Line is universal and it has been used in articulate their ideas across many cultures. For Anila, it has become the interconnecting thread that runs through her work. Her lines float on walls and ceilings as murals, on her canvases it assumes a distinctive lyricism as a unique artistic language. Both the National President and the Abuja chapter Chairman of The Society of Nigerian Artists, Mr. Suleiman Mohammed and John Aderinkomi respectively, were in attendance. Aderinkomi praised Anila’s efforts in the arts, adding that he is proud to be associated with her.

While declaring the exhibition open, the Director of General, Nigerian Copyright Commission (NCC), Dr. John Asein, commended Anila’s works, especially, how she anchors her art around nature. Revealing the source of her inspiration, Anila acknowledges her supportive father who worked as an irin parts of northern Nigeria in the 1970s and 1980s. According to her, gardening was an important part of life in her family. “I caught the vibe of plant love, of making the environment an Eden of sorts, from my father,” says Anila.

Having her primary and secondary education in Bornu State exposed her to the rich cultures of Nigeria. She would travel back to her home country, where she earned a BA and an MFA in Fine and Applied Arts. She taught art for over 10 years in Paki- stan. Upon her return to Nigeria, she also taught art in some Abuja colleges before establishing her studio practice. A relentlessly passionate and energetic artist, Anila has been a committed collaborator in the Abuja art community, nourishing young creative minds in her regular art classes for the development of art.

She recognizes the influences of some important Nigerian artists like Mama Nike Ekundayo, Bruce Onobrakpeya, Tola Wewe and Peju Alatise on her practice. Anila’s art embodies her vision as a cultural ambassador, sharing narratives rich in multi-layered experiences. “I am Pakistani who has found a home in Nigeria,” she says. The exhibition Art Through My Eyes was held between August 3 to 13 at Art Addiction Gallery, Ko- tun Crescent Jabi Abuja. Enekwachi is an Abuja-based artist and culture writer.