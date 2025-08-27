THEMES+ Agenda: Sanwo-olu Leverages Fg’s Initiatives To Boost Education

To Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, when the Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) hosted the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) stakeholders’ engagement on Monday, it was more than a routine policy meeting. It was another clear sign of Lagos’ continuing readiness to domesticate and implement programmes that flow directly from President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Partnership

Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, who represented the governor at the event did not only assure UBEC of Lagos’ partnership, he also emphasized the state’s conviction that federal policies yield greater impact when localized to suit peculiar realities.

The governor himself had, earlier in the year at different fora, voiced this same conviction, never hiding his commitment to federal government initiatives for the benefit of Lagosians. “We are keying into the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, and by synergising our efforts with it, we will ensure that peace, progress and socio-economic development reach our people,” he said at one such gathering.

It is, therefore, instructive, to note that Sanwo-Olu has consistently displayed an understanding that Tinubu’s emergence as President, tripled his obligation in three directions: as a political son who seeks nothing but his father’s success, to posterity which will judge today’s choices and the over 22 million Lagosians whose welfare must be guaranteed.

“As governor of Lagos State, I stand in full support of your vision and remain committed to working together for the good of all Nigerians,” he once also affirmed. “Lagos will continue to domesticate Federal Government programmes because they complement our THEMES+ agenda and bring real benefits to our citizens,” another state official reinforced at Monday’s UBEC session.

Complimentary efforts

However, Monday’s event was only the latest. Lagos has steadily embraced several federal initiatives, projecting its position as a model subnational partner. Whether in NSIP, L-PRES, RNI or UHC, Lagos has not only complimented the Renewed hope Agenda of the president, the administration of Sanwo-Olu has sustained a transformational blend with his THEMES+ transformation agenda.

With the FG-floated National Social Investment Programmes (NSIP), Lagos has fully integrated federal conditional cash transfers, school feeding and trader-moni schemes into its poverty alleviation drive, ensuring wider coverage and proper monitoring. Agricultural Programmes: The state is implementing components of the federal National Agricultural Development Fund and Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support Project (L-PRES).

These align with SanwoOlu’s new agro-economic initiatives aimed at cutting food import dependence and strengthening food security. Lagos was among the first to flag off the Federal Government’s post-2023 housing rollout, providing land, regulatory support, and urban planning expertise.

Startup Act

Also in Information Technology, after Tinubu signed the Startup Act into law, Lagos immediately created a state-level innovation council, further aligning with the Ministry of Communications’ digital transformation drive. More notably, championed by First Lady Oluremi Tinubu, the RHI empowerment programme for women and youths was rolled out in Lagos in July with 1,000 women beneficiaries and the inauguration of an Industrial Leather Hub in Mushin.

This dovetailed seamlessly into Sanwo-Olu’s empowerment drive through the Ministries of Job Creation and Women Affairs & Poverty Alleviation, who worked hand-inhand with the Office of the First Lady to deliver a perfect outing for the national programme in Lagos. Additionally, from adopting federal immunisation campaigns to aligning with the Basic Health Care Provision Fund, Lagos has been a steady partner.

Ilera Eko policy

Even before Tinubu’s emergence in 2023, the Sanwo-Olu’s government had collaborated with federal health agencies. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state coordinated seamlessly with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), setting the pace for other states.