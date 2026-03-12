THEMES Agenda: Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates Electrification Projects In Badagry Border Communities

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated electrification projects in the Badagry axis, saying that investments in such projects will be a lasting benefit to the people.

The projects inaugurated include three HC Tower Crossings, the newly rehabilitated 33KV distribution lines along the Gaji-Seme, Owode-Apa corridors, and the connection of fifty-one transformer substations. These represent a deliberate intervention by the state government to address the longstanding electricity challenges in the axis.

Speaking at the event, the governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, said the government was not merely inaugurating power infrastructure, but restoring confidence, unlocking opportunities, and bringing lasting relief to communities that have long awaited improved electricity supply in the area.

Sanwo-Olu added that the intervention aligns strongly with the THEMES+ Development Agenda of the current administration, particularly the commitment to expanding energy access and building resilient infrastructure that supports economic growth across every part of Lagos State.

He said: “This intervention aligns strongly with our THEMES+ Development Agenda, particularly our commitment to expanding energy access and building resilient infrastructure that supports economic growth across every part of Lagos State.

“And with the recent inauguration of the Board of the Lagos State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Lagos is positioning itself to regulate and expand electricity supply more effectively, ensuring that infrastructure investments such as this deliver lasting benefits to our people.” The governor noted that beyond providing electricity, the project represents an opportunity for traders to extend their business hours, artisans and small manufacturers to increase productivity, schools and healthcare facilities to function more effectively, and families to enjoy a better quality of life.

