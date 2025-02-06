THEMES Agenda: Food Security Critical To Economic Stability, Says Sanwo-Olu

Share

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has reiterated the critical importance of food security in driving economic growth and development, stressing its direct impact on citizens’ well-being and economic stability.

Sanwo-Olu said this during the investiture of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, as a Trustee of the Nigerian Institute of Food Science and Technology (NIFST) at the institute’s premises in Lagos yesterday.

Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs Folashade AmbroseMedebem, said the indispensable role of food security in ensuring the overall well-being of its citizens and the stability of its economy.

He said the state government had implemented various initiatives aimed at strengthening the agricultural and food sectors, including empowerment programmes for youth and women.

According to him, the state government has also invested in critical infrastructure such as modern markets, cold storage facilities and efficient transportation networks, to support the distribution of agricultural produce.

Sanwo-Olu commended the NIFST for its efforts in promoting food safety, security, and innovation, and reiterated the state’s commitment to collaborating with the institute to achieve their shared goals.

The governor also emphasised the importance of the private sector’s role in achieving food security, saying that companies must embrace innovation, sustainability and inclusivity.

Sanwo-Olu urged stakeholders to work together to build a resilient food system capable of withstanding future challenges, and to empower the youth and women of Nigeria as agents of change.

Congratulating the Ooni of Ife on his investiture, Sanwo-Olu said his dedication to national development was inspiring, and expressed confidence that his involvement with the NIFST would further strengthen the institute’s efforts He said the investiture of the Ooni of Ife as a trustee of the NIFST was a recognition of the vital role traditional leadership played in driving societal progress.

