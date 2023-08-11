Theking Promo: BUA Cement To Reward Customers With Vehicle

BUA Cement Plc is set to reward its customers with mouth watering gifts, which include but not limited to brand new vehicles via a promo, ‘WinWithTheKing.’ The #WinWithTheKing promo is the first of its kind by BUA since it was established.

Expected to be concluded in 83 days,BUA Cement customers stand the chance of winning other assorted gift items such as branded T-shirts, rechargeable lamps, TV sets, generator set, tricycle for carrying cement, and Android phones in addition to N16 million for 16 end users.

The company is giving away four MG Executive saloon car as grand price to four customers. Managing Director of BUA Cement, Engr. Yusuf Haliru Binji, unveiled the promo on Thursday in Abuja. He said it was time the company rewarded its loyal customers, launch sales and build brand awareness.

Represented by the Chief Financial Officer, Jacques Piekarski, he said the promo was a way of showing its customers that they are important stakeholders to the giant stride the company is recording. “With this promo, we want to reward our loyal customers, launch sales and build brand awareness.

“We take a lot of courage to deal with our customers, and distributors, they are very important to us and we take them seriously and we work hard to satisfy them and also to support them.” “Its important to have them loyal to us and also in line with the expansion of the company we need to ensure that our customers are going to continue with us and we need to reward them for that.

We need also to use this to sustain our sales and continue to build our brand.” He said over time BUA brand has proven to be best , and hinted that, the two new production lines- in Sokoto and Edo State will start operation by the first quarter of 2024. With new lines on board, the company he said would be adding adding additional six million tons to its daily production capacity.