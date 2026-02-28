Theinstallbrand Delivering Timeless Pieces, Value To Many

The fashion industry has evolved over the years as a major participant in our everyday life as it helps to define who we are, what our tastes represent and what we want to be seen or perceived as. From natural materials such as cotton, wool, silk, linen to synthetic; polyester, nylon, acrylic, spandex and semi-synthetic; rayon, modal each offers unique properties like breathability, warmth, durability, or stretch.

With primary focus on breathability, warmth and durability, TheInstallBrand was started 10 years ago by Funsho Adewale, a Babcock University alumnus who studied International Law and Diplomacy, bringing a global perspective and structured discipline into the creative industry.

Driven by love, sincerity, and an unwavering commitment to originality, the brand has consciously delivered timeless pieces and value to many. Each clothing idea was carefully crafted to stand apart as it helps to ensure a distinction that makes it not common or easily accessible.

Primarily, TheInstallBrand has grown beyond customer satisfaction to delivering pieces that feel personal, intentional, and truly distinctive. But the growth hasn’t been without its own challenges and how the Creative Direction of Funsho Adewale helped define these moments. Recalling those times, he shared that, “Like many creatives, access to capital was one of my greatest challenges.

I built the brand from the ground up, every single naira was important and every limitation became a source of motivation rather than discouragement. The struggle instilled a deep hunger and resilience that pushed me to work harder and remain committed to my vision.” “Years of relentless effort, sacrifice, and consistency transformed the brand into a household name.

Those early shortages also shaped our ambition to grow to a point where we could eventually afford everything we once lacked and reinvest it into the business.

Through faith, perseverance, and hard work, we are grateful for the progress we’ve made.” With its 10 years anniversary at hand, this time serves as both a celebration of its remarkable journey and a defining moment for what comes next.

The brand has indeed defined itself through originality, unwavering consistency, and meticulous craftsmanship and as it steps into a new era it’s set to push creative boundaries even further. This reinforces its vision to purposeful storytelling and setting new standards of excellence within the fashion industry.