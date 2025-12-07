TheCable Lists GOtv Boxing Night Jam Among December’s Top Events

Leading online newspaper, TheCable, has listed GOtv Boxing Night Jam Festival as one of the standout events to attend in this year’s festive, placing the hybrid boxing and music show among the December’s top entertainment attractions.

Scheduled for Boxing Day, December 26, at Tafawa Balewa Square, Lagos, blends live professional boxing with musical and comedic performances, a format the organisers, Flykite Productions, explained is designed to appeal to both boxing fans and lovers of urban entertainment.

TheCable’s listing highlights the event’s growing reputation as a festive season draw, noting its mix of sport, music and family-friendly ambience.

This edition will feature six bouts across weight categories, including the much talked about light heavyweight between Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa champion, Rasheed “ID Buster” Idowu of Nigeria and Ghana’s Nii Offei Dodoo.

Music performances will intersperse the fight schedule, maintaining a festival-style ambience on the night. Last week, the organisers confirmed Afrobeats star, Shoday, as one of the artistes to perform live and stated that they will announce more in the coming days.

The organisers explained that the event was conceived to deepen Nigeria’s boxing culture while providing end-of-year entertainment for a wide audience.

TheCable’s endorsement is the latest in a series of media recognitions for the event.