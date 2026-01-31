Theatre Traditions With Scholarly Orientation, Practice Can Reform Nigerian Culture – Nwosu

A reform to bring about positive culture is achievable in Nigeria with theatrical tradition backed with scholarly orientation. Stating this in a chat with New Telegraph, renowned scholar, Prof Emeka Nwosu, said curriculum reform and administrative stability can help actualise practical engagement to drive positive culture and its advocacy

The Professor of Dramatic Theory and Criticism of the Department of Theatre Arts Imo State University (IMSU), Owerri, said this informed his decision to fully embrace academic mentorship, administrative stability, and cultural advocacy in his scholarly career.

“In Nigeria, the Nigerian academe, where leadership and intellectual profundity rarely intersect, I advocate for balance between scholarship, administration, and cultural practice. As a result of this I constantly propose a synthesis of rigorous academic inquiry, steady institutional leadership, and committed engagement with Nigeria’s cultural performance traditions.

Honestly these are what we need for a reform what will bring about positive national culture,” the university don said. Prof Nwosu who hails from Imo State has intellectual formation and professional identity deeply rooted in the national culture and theatrical traditions that continue to shape both his scholarly orientation and practical engagement.

The forgoing informed why his career at IMSU, reflects decades of service marked by curriculum reform, academic mentorship, administrative stability, and cultural advocacy. He has emerged from these roots a scholarship with career paths that mirror the growth and consolidation of theatre studies and practice within the Nigerian university system.

Nwosu has distinguished himself in an area of theatre scholarship that demands both intellectual depth and philosophical clarity. This is obvious in the numerous publications in reputable national and international journals, where his works interrogate theatre as a site of meaning making, cultural negotiation, and social reflection.

They engage critically with texts, performances, and contexts. His professional journey has been closely intertwined with the institutional development of Imo State University, where he has served continuously for over two decades.

Through teaching, research, and mentorship, he has helped shape generations of students’ understanding of theatre not merely as a business of entertainment, but as a serious academic and cultural enterprise Prof Nwosu’s academic development reflects a solid and progressive grounding in theatre scholarship.

In theatre pedagogy his teaching portfolio spans undergraduate and post-graduate courses in theatre history, dramatic theory and criticism, theatre management and administration, creative dramatics, technical theatre, film studies, performance analysis, and dance.

His commitment to scholarship is also obvious in his pioneering role as founder of “The Artiste” the first departmental academic journal in the Faculty of Humanities, IMSU. Conceived as a platform for scholarly exchange, critical inquiry, and creative engagement, The Artiste has contributed to nurturing a culture of research and publication within the department and beyond.

Since 2023, Professor Nwosu has served as Director of Linkages at Imo State University, facilitating institutional partnerships, collaborations, and external engagements In this role, he has contributed to expanding the university’s academic and professional networks, strengthening its interface with governmental, cultural, and international organisations.

As a member of the University Senate, he has also served three terms on the University Examination Committee, contributing to academic governance, assessment integrity, quality control, and academic excellence. Administratively, Prof Nwosu served six terms as Head of the Department of Theatre Arts, providing rare continuity, stability, and strategic direction.

His tenure as Head of Department was marked by institutional strengthening, policy alignment, and infrastructural development. One of his landmark administrative achievements was the remapping of the department’s curriculum to align with National Universities Commission (NUC) guidelines.

This reform enhanced academic quality assurance, modernised course content, and positioned the department competitively within Nigeria’s higher education landscape. Furthermore, under his leadership, the department successfully secured four (4) National Universities Commission (NUC) accreditations for its academic programmes.

The feat underscores Professor Nwosu’s administrative credibility and commitment to academic standards, compliance with NUC Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS), and continuous quality improvement within the department.

Beyond the university classroom and administrative office, Prof. Nwosu’s influence extends deeply into cultural administration and performance practice. His leadership in this area was prominently demonstrated when he directed and choreographed the IMSU contingent at the maiden Imo State Carnival Festival in 2013.

Under his artistic direction, the university contingent emerged second overall, earning a thirteen-seater bus and a ₦4 million cash prize, a feat that elevated the visibility of IMSU in the state’s cultural scenery. He subsequently co-directed the IMSU contingent in 2014 and was appointed Chairman of the Adjudicatory Committee at the 2015 carnival, a role that underscored his authority and credibility within the creative arts community.

Across his academic career, Prof. Nwosu has taught at all levels, demonstrating pedagogical versatility, linguistic mastery and sustained intellectual rigour and engagement. He served successively as Assistant Lecturer (1999–2002), Lecturer II (2002–2005), Lecturer I (2005–2016), Senior Lecturer (2016–2019), and Associate Professor (2019) before attaining full professorship in 2022.

Nwosu played an instrumental role in the establishment of postgraduate programmes in the department. In 2011, under his leadership, the Department of Theatre Arts successfully introduced Postgraduate Diploma (PGD), Master’s (MA), and Doctoral (PhD) programmes, significantly expanding the department’s academic scope and research capacity Prof. Nwosu maintains active membership in several learned and professional bodies, reflecting both national and international engagement.

He is a member of the Society of Nigerian Theatre Artists (SONTA), the International Federation of Theatre Critics (IFTC), the American Dance Therapy Association (ADTA), the Institute of Corporate Administration (ICA), the Institute of Policy Management Development (IPMD), and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

He is also a Fellow of the Corporate Administration Institute (FCAI) and, as of 2024, serves as a member of the Editorial Board of the British Journal of Arts and Architecture (United Kingdom). With numerous awards recognising his service, academic and, leadership, Prof Nwosu’s career mirrors dedication to teaching, mentorship, research, networking, and institutional building With many positions held, his professional life represents a lasting investment in the intellectual, cultural, and administrative foundations of theatre studies and university development in Nigeria.