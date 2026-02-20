Theatre Requires Resources To Survive, Even In Traditional African Performance Cultures – Makinde

Veteran actor, theatre director, scriptwriter and the President of the National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP), Adeniran Makinde, shares his thoughts on the significance of the e-commerce website for the association, which was launched recently in Lagos, in this interview with TONY OKUYEME. He also emphasises the need for empowering creators, for practitioners to assign value to their work, and other issues

Congratulations on the launching of the e-commerce website for NANTAP. As President of the Association, what was the core gap or need you identified that this e-commerce site aims to fill? Thank you. The core gap we identified was visibility and structure. For decades, Nigerian theatre practitioners have created powerful work, yet we lacked a centralized, professional marketplace where our creative products—scripts, costumes, design concepts, publications, memorabilia—could be accessed globally. The e-commerce platform bridges that gap by giving our members a structured digital storefront and expanding our reach beyond physical stages.

Beyond generating revenue, what is the deeper mission for this platform?

Is it about accessibility, preservation, community building, or something else? Revenue is important, but sustainability is the deeper mission. The platform is about accessibility—making Nigerian theatre products available worldwide. It is about preservation—documenting and archiving the history of NANTAP and our creative outputs. And it is about community building—connecting practitioners, scholars, students, and enthusiasts in one digital ecosystem. It is a cultural infrastructure project.

How do you balance the commercial nature of an e-commerce venture with the artistic, non-commercial ethos many associate with theatre?

Theatre has always required resources to survive. Even in traditional African performance cultures, patronage and economic exchange existed. Commerce does not diminish art; it sustains it. The balance lies in ensuring that artistic integrity drives the content, while commerce supports its continuity. Our platform is artist-centered, not profit-obsessed.

What can members and the public find on the site?

Visitors will find performance rights licensing information, theatre-themed merchandise, event tickets, training materials, production services, design portfolios, and curated archival materials. It is both a marketplace and a professional directory.

Does the platform also serve as a digital archive or marketplace for playwrights and designers to sell their work directly?

Yes. One of our major goals is to empower creators to sell directly within a trusted framework. Designers can showcase and license their work; producers can list productions. Over time, this will also evolve into a structured digital archive of Nigerian theatre practice.

How will revenue from the site be reinvested into the association’s work?

Revenue will support training workshops, welfare schemes for members, advocacy initiatives, festivals, digital documentation projects, and youth mentorship programs. It will also strengthen our administrative infrastructure and help us execute long-term projects like a permanent secretariat.

How does this platform empower earlycareer practitioners versus celebrating established veterans like yourself?

This platform is designed primarily for emerging voices. Established practitioners already have recognition; younger artists need visibility. The site democratizes access. A young playwright in a remote town can now reach international buyers. That is transformative. Veterans serve as mentors and anchors, but the future belongs to the emerging generation.

Having spent over three decades in the tactile world of stages, sets, and live audiences, what has been your biggest personal learning curve in launching a digital venture?

The biggest learning curve has been understanding digital behavior—analytics, user engagement, theatre is immediate and communal; digital platforms are mediated and algorithm-driven. I had to embrace collaboration between generations of practitioners for a sustainable practice.

As a playwright, do you see this as a new form of “publishing” or distributing dramatic literature? Will your own unpublished works be available?

Absolutely. This is digital publishing for dramatic literature. It allows members to control distribution and royalties more effectively. Regarding my unpublished works, I believe in leading by example.

Some of my works will eventually be available, but the priority is to open doors for the broader community first. Many fear the commodification of art. Why are you convinced this is a tool for sustainability? Art without structure often struggles to survive. Sustainability requires systems. When artists earn fairly, they create more freely.

The goal is not commodification; it is valuation. If we do not assign value to our work, others will undervalue it. This platform ensures that Nigerian theatre is both respected and economically viable.

Is this website the first step? Do you envision virtual ticketing or a digital play library subscription?

Yes, this is only the beginning. We envision integrated virtual ticketing, digital streaming partnerships, a subscription-based play library, and possibly virtual masterclasses. Theatre must adapt to hybrid realities while maintaining its live essence.

Where do you see NANTAP in the next five years from now?

In five years, I see NANTAP as a digitally empowered, financially stable, globally connected association with strong welfare systems and international collaborations. I see a NANTAP economy where practitioners can thrive professionally.

How and why? How? Through innovation, partnerships, training, transparency, and disciplined governance. Why?

Because Nigerian theatre is too powerful, too culturally significant, and too historically rich to remain structurally underdeveloped. This e-commerce platform is not just a website—it is a declaration that Nigerian theatre is ready for its next evolution.