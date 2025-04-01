Theatre Remains Ultimate Tool For Africa’s Renaissance – Don

Share

A lecturer in the Department of Performing and Film Arts, University of Ilorin, Segun Oyewo, has stressed the importance of theatre in society, maintaining that it remains the ultimate tool for Africa’s renaissance and the preservation of its rich cultural heritage.

Oyewo, while delivering the University’s 276th Inaugural Lecture, titled “Imagine a World Without Theatre and Its Realities on Stage and in the Nigerian Environment,” called for the establishment of a Theatre Performing Company to support teaching, research, and community service.

According to him, the proposed theatre performing company would complement the academic arm by providing a teaching support unit, research opportunities, and revenue-generating theatre productions.

While urging the creation of a finishing school to enhance the employability of theatre graduates, Oyewo said professional theatre associations should act as regulatory bodies to uphold standards in liberal arts.

He emphasised the need for stronger advocacy and commitment from practitioners, which, according to him, could be reinforced through a professional oath to foster unity among theatre professionals.

“There is a strong need to use theatre to explore connections within the African diaspora for the preservation of African culture,” he said.

“This can be achieved through active Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) among theatre practitioners.”

Oyewo also suggested making African cultural studies a compulsory part of University curricula to promote unity and cultural appreciation among Africans and the diaspora.

According to the inaugural lecturer, the saying “An artless society is a heartless society” underscores the role of theatre and the arts in fostering emotional depth, empathy, and humanity.

“Without art, a society risks becoming soulless and disconnected. Theatre has the power to educate, entertain, and inspire. It brings people together, sparks important conversations, and provides a platform for self-expression,” he said.

“Without theatre, our world would be dull, less empathetic, and less connected. Nigeria, without theatre, would lose a vital part of its cultural identity and creative expression.”

Oyewo noted that theatre plays a crucial role in preserving culture, tradition, and history, warning that without it, society would experience a decline in creative expression.

He pointed out that toxic environments negatively impact theatre more than other sectors, though history has shown theatre’s resilience in bouncing back stronger.

Also, he stressed that theatre must survive, as its decline would have significant cultural and societal consequences.

To sustain theatre’s relevance, Oyewo called on governmental and non-governmental organizations to support the digitalization of theatre production, resource materials, and cultural festivals.

He also suggested that exhibitions be held in schools, youth centers, and museums to promote cultural transmission and preservation.

