May 26, 2025
May 26, 2025
Theatre Partners Gets Chair

The entity charged to oversee the operations and revitalisation of National Theatre (Soyinka Centre for Culture and the Creative Arts) has appointed Mr. Disun Holloway as chairman.

The appointment was has been approved by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Holloway, who formerly served as Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism and Intergovernmental Affairs, is a respected advocate for the arts.

He has consistently championed initiatives that bridge cultural preservation with economic opportunity. This appointment comes at a pivotal time for the National Theatre, which has recently undergone a landmark transformation into a world-class cultural facility.

As chairman of Theatre Partners, Holloway will lead efforts to ensure the sustainable management of this national asset, working closely with government agencies, the private sector, and creative industry stakeholders to fully activate the theatre’s potential as a hub for artistic in novation and economic development.

