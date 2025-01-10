Theatre, Education, Best Combination To Unleash My Creative Ingenuity –Erojikwe

Share

Ikechukwu Erojikwe (PhD) is a theatre scholar, director, actor, poet, and edutainment specialist. Founder of Campus-Campaign Against Sexual Harassment (C-CASH), recipient of the Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU) grant, 2020, and Alliance for African Partnership (AAP) from Michigan State University (2021), Erojikwe teaches acting, directing, playwriting, theatre for development and traditional festival theatre at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

In this interview with TONY OKUYEME, he talks about how his theatre career began at a tender age, the influence of his mother, among other issues

What’s the inspiration behind your decision to pursue a career in theatre and education, particularly focusing on acting, directing, play writing, and theatre for development?

My inspiration sterns from the desire to reach the latent talents within humans through my work. My parents introduced my siblings and I into the world of theatre at a very tender age. I was fascinated by the productions we watched at the UNN’s Arts Theatre where my Mum acted sometimes.

My Mum, Mrs. Ebele Erojikwe, was a great thespian, so I believe I got my talents from her. At home we were also introduced to role-play and theatre as part our extracurricular activities. Also, we also attended play at the Arts Theatre, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Theatre is already a discipline that involves dealing with human beings, and being someone passionate to influence and impact people’s lives with my creative works, I see Theatre and Education as the best combination to unleash my creative ingenuity and revolutionary skills while educating people. This has taken us to such artistic concepts Like Artvocacy and Artivism.

I have dedicated time and energy as an actor trainner, an edutainment specialist and a creative writer. My inspiration is to create societal impact through theatre.

How do you approach teaching these subjects at the university level, and what do you hope your students will take away from your courses?

Just enjoy what you do! This has helped me to adopt the best teaching practices, sometimes unconsciously. The discipline has the propensity to introduce students to other disciplines, thereby increasing their horizon in other disciplines.

By being a playwright, you can use your story to effect changes in society; by being a director, you can become a leader, a teacher, and a manager etc.

By being a Theatre for Development facilitator, you can help influence changes in your immediate society and beyond. These and many more are the take homes for my students. Right now we are looking beyond academics to break new frontiers and break new approaches….

Can you speak about the importance of using theatre as a tool for social change and development, and how you incorporate this into your work?

Yes! I beg to extend my opinion about “theatre being the mirror of the society”. Theatre is both the mirror of the society and “the hammer” used in shaping the society.

If you see the society using theatre as the mirror, what about using it for social change? It is against this backdrop that I have been dedicated to using my works to resonate the issues in the society. A good example of this is the “Igbo Landing” (Ikéngà:

The Dramatic Recreation of the Igbo Landing Story) play, I co-authored for the 220 years commemoration of the Igbo Landing event. I was the convener of this event in 2023 which accentuates the ordeal experienced by our Igbo brothers during the time of slavery St. Simon’s Island, Durban Creeks, Atlanta Georgia. ‘Igbo Landing’ remains a historic and significant monument of the transatlantic slavery.

In April of 2023, The Duke of Shomulu Production commissioned me to write and direct the “Zik of Africa” which was staged at MUSON centre. The play received global recognition and acceptance. It is the first stage play to be written on the Pan Africanist and first Nigerian President.

Zik himself was a lover of theatre and stage plays. In December of 2024, I wrote and directed Uda Nkwà: Echoes from the Drums, play staged in honor of the late Eze Aro, Mazi Kanu Oji. The play was staged on the 27th of December 2024 at Arochukwu. It will be staged in Lagos on 2nd of February 2025 at Terra Kulture.

As the founder of an organisation dedicated to campus campaign against sexual harassment, what motivated you to start this initiative and what impact has it had in the university community?

My major motivation was basically the ravaging issues of sex for grade in the higher institution, and the fact that these victims do not have the platform to tell their stories and intercede for them. Again, if you notice, the discussion around sexual harassment seems to be biased.

The only focus is on sexual harassment against the girls. So, I decided to come up with Campus organization that would give room for both genders to share their opinions and get equal attention. Since the inception of this organisation, we have used edutainment, flash mobs, workshops, symposium, artivism and artvocacy to raise awareness on various forms of harassment and how survivors can take action.

In June this year we held a campus wide symposium/ workshop titled Make We Yan. This event had the representative of the Country Director, World Health Organization in attendance, other global partners that have serious interest in preventing incidences of sexual harassment were also in attendance.

Earlier this year, we scaled up the organisation: Campus Campaign Against Sexual Harassment (C-CASH) became registered as a non-governmental organisation (NGO) with CAC.

How do you balance your roles as an educator, artist, and social advocate, and what challenges do you face in juggling these responsibilities?

If you notice, these roles are intertwined. They are all geared towards impacting society. In this case, time management is crucial, and I have been very good at managing my time.

So, I think the challenges I usually encounter are whatever challenges that come out while I’m performing these roles, and history has it that I have been able to surmount these challenges. Though I must confess that this is not easy. But I am passionate about what I do, do it is my driving force.

Can you share a particularly memorable or impactful project that you have worked on in the field of theatre for development or social advocacy?

I have carried out several projects in theatre for development, one of which seems memorable to me is the “Itchi-Agu Theatre for Development” project on Sustainable Water Development.

It was memorable because it was carried out in a community that I was not familiar with, but the reception, engagement, and impact were impressive.

This was done with Water and Public Health Research Group Led by Prof. Vincent Chigor and supported by Alliance for African Partnership, Michigan State University.

What advice do you have for aspiring actors and directors looking to make a difference in their communities through the arts?

My advice is usually summarised as “Whatever you’ve internalised to do, and you approach it with a positive energy, it takes only you not to achieve it!” Let it be that you have a purpose, which is to impact your society.

Again, theatre demands time, energy and resources. If you are ready to be a theatre practitioner, you have to sacrifice your time, put in a positive energy, and be innovative.

How do you stay current with developments in the theatre and education industries, and how do you incorporate new technologies or methodologies into your teaching and artistic practice?

In the preceding question, I talked about being innovative. The world is evolving, and theatre is doing so. To stay abreast of the current developments in theatre, you have to first of all be a flexible artist and be grounded in research, which has been my approach.

In what ways do you incorporate traditional festival theatre into your work, and how do you see the preservation of cultural heritage as important in the performing arts?

As a passionate believer of the core of tradition and upholding my cultural heritage, it is not out of place to see traces of my culture in my works.

The “Igbo Landing” project was a bid to accentuate the history of my people and place them on the world map. The preservation of our cultural heritage is imperative as a committed artist.

This will help sell our culture to the rest of the world while leaving behind legacies for the incoming generation to build on in order not to erode our culture.

What are your future goals and aspirations for your work in theatre, education, and social advocacy, and how do you plan to continue making a positive impact in these areas?

I see a bright future where I will raise energertic spirits who are going to be crusaders of positive change. People who would be reformed mentality to champion the course of social change for the development of their immediate communities and beyond.

There is a lot to be done which (we) I can not say now. But never mind, there will be more opportunities to engage with you and push out our dreams.

