Theatre Commander Commends UN OCHA Head, Jensen During Farewell Visit

The Theatre Commander, Joint Task Force (North East) Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar, has praised the outgoing Head of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN OCHA) in Nigeria, Mr. Trond Jensen, for his exceptional service and partnership in supporting stabilization efforts in the North East.

Mr. Jensen paid a farewell visit to the OPHK Headquarters in Maiduguri on Thursday, 4 December 2025.

Major General Abubakar described him as a reliable partner in the mission to restore peace and enable socio-economic recovery in the region.

He said Mr. Jensen’s departure would be greatly felt, citing years of mutual trust and impactful collaboration.

The Theatre Commander highlighted significant gains recorded through OPHK’s joint efforts with UN OCHA, especially in non-kinetic operations benefiting vulnerable communities.

He expressed concern over OCHA’s planned drawdown by 2028, warning that reduced humanitarian activities could affect malnutrition response, vaccination drives and other life-saving programmes.

He called for proactive steps to fill potential gaps and reaffirmed OPHK’s readiness to continue supporting OCHA operations and extend full cooperation to Jensen’s successor.

Mr. Jensen thanked OPHK for its strong collaboration, noting that OCHA’s transition is driven by declining global funding rather than improvements in Nigeria’s humanitarian situation.

He urged greater local resource mobilization and requested sustained security support for humanitarian workers and facilities.

Accompanying him was Mr. Emmanuel Oluwadunsun Ojo, Humanitarian Affairs Officer and Civil-Military Coordinator, OCHA Nigeria. Senior OPHK officials, including the Deputy Theatre Commander, Air Vice Marshal Essen Efanga, Component Commanders and Principal Staff Officers, were also in attendance.

The visit featured signing of the visitors’ book, presentation of souvenirs and group photographs.