Theatre Command OPHK Decrotes 8 Officers To Brig. Gen, Superintendents

Eight officers of the Northeast Operation Hadin Kai of the Nigerian Army fighting insurgency in the region have been decorated with their new ranks.

The officers decorated were Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi Brigadier General Murtala Mohammed, Brigadier General, Essen Akpan, Brigadier General Ayokunle Awolabi and Brigadier General Mohammed Kana all of the Nigerian Army promoted from the ranks of Col. to Brigadier General.

Others promoted were Superintendent Abubakar Toro of Nigerian Immigration, Superintendent Yusuf Abdullahi of the Nigerian Correctional Service and Superintendent Adam Goni of the NSCDC from the ranks of Deputy Superintendent to Superintendent.

Speaking at the investiture ceremony held at the Officers Mess of the Mainalari cantonment, Maiduguri-, the theatre Commander, Northeast Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK), Major General Gold Chibuisi “This occasion is a happy event but there are 3 things for you as you join the team of generals.

“Humility, you have to be humble to your subordinate because without humility you can’t be accessible, Emphaty, you have to always show concern to your subordinates and above all patience don’t be in hest in taking decisions.”

While congratulating them to the team of Generals, General Chibuisi said they should now see themselves as problem solvers and be ready to bring solutions to the table in solving the challenges facing the Nigerian Army.

Speaking on behalf of the newly promoted senior officers, Brigadier General Ayokunle Awolabi thanked the Chief of Army Staff for finding them worthy of elevation to the rank of generals,

He also thanked the Theatre Commander, Major General Gold Chibuisi, the General Officer Commanding 7 Division, Major General Peter Mallah and other senior officers for their guardianship and mentorship and assured them that they put their best in serving the country.