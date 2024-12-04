Theatre Centrik: We’ve A Legacy Of Cultural Promotion –Boyede

Share

How has the journey been for Theatre Centrik?

As the founder of Theatre Centrik, I am proud to reflect on our journey since our inception in 1999. Our mission has always been to promote cultural heritage and artistic expression, and we have worked tirelessly to achieve this goal.

Our journey has not been without its challenges. As a private organization, we have faced financial struggles and logistical hurdles. However, our passion and dedication to our craft have kept us going.

On Alimosho Community Initiative

Alimosho Community Initiative, a notfor-profit organisation dedicated to promoting community development, capacity building, and cultural promotion.

Yes, we started with Theatre Centrik, which is an outfit to promote culture and art, we decided to have a not-for-profit organisation. And because some of our strong areas or locations – Yaba, Bariga, Agege, Somolu – so we decided to expand to Alimosho.

And at that time we created *Alimosho Community Initiative* to also promote capacity building, community theatre development, entrepreneurship and all that. So we decided to create and register *Alimosho Community Initiative*, not just for the people of Alimosho but for Lagos State as a whole and even globally. We started that to also support our festival programme which is called.

Lagos Kulturefest and University of Kulture

One of our most notable achievements is the establishment of the Lagos Kulturefest, which has become a major cultural event in Nigeria.

The festival celebrates African culture and promotes diversity, inclusivity, and creativity. Last month, we had this year’s edition of the Festival. It was on the theme: ‘One Nation, One Language’.

Kulturefest is a great mastermind. It’s where all our students, our entrepreneurs, our capacity building participants, all the workshops we have done from January to October, that is the atmosphere where we put everything together, where we showcase them in dance, drama, drum, music, chant.

So Kulture Fest is a cultural event that promotes diversity, celebrates African culture. We have had to celebrate over 100 drummers on stage at the same time.

We’ve had the endorsement of Lagos State Ministry of Art, Culture and Tourism. The present Commissioner, Toke Benson, has been so supportive to us and all their team.

They’ve been attending our programs and giving us vibes and advice to keep going on. Again we are doing it open-air because we are presently we are not seeing a lot of support here and there, but we still have the fire on.

We also use Kulture Fest as a way to give back to the society, to actually eulogise people who have been practicing art in whatever way, veterans, professionals.

So we give a Kulture Fest Award every year to as many people as we can to actually tell them: ‘Thank you for doing art. Thank you for practicing art.

Thank you for being there.’ Sometimes, thank you for supporting Culture Fest, Alimosho, Theatre Centrik, University of Culture, and all of it. So Kulture Fest has so much into it. It’s a celebration of everything that has to do with cultural promotions.

Our University of Kulture is a unique institution that offers training and education in the arts, culture, and heritage.

Our mission is to promote cultural awareness and appreciation, and to empower individuals with the knowledge and skills necessary to preserve and promote their cultural heritage.

At the University of Kulture, we offer a range of programs and courses that cater to different interests and needs. Our programs include: Certificate programs in traditional music, dance, and drama; Diploma programs in cultural management, heritage preservation, and arts administration;

Degree programs in cultural studies, anthropology, and sociology; as well as short courses and workshops in traditional crafts, art, and design Our faculty members are experienced professionals in their respective fields, and our students come from diverse backgrounds and cultures.

We believe that cultural exchange and collaboration are essential to promoting cross-cultural understanding and appreciation.

The University of Kulture is committed to providing a supportive and inclusive learning environment that fosters creativity, innovation, and critical thinking.

We believe that education is key to promoting cultural awareness and appreciation, and we are dedicated to empowering individuals to become cultural ambassadors and leaders in their communities.

Our vision is to become a leading institution for cultural education and research, and to contribute to the preservation and promotion of cultural heritage globally.

In essence, the University of Kulture is not just a dream, it’s a commitment to preserving and promoting culture, arts, and education, ensuring that future generations are well-equipped to embrace their heritage while excelling in a globalised world.

We are proud of our achievements and grateful for the support of our partners, sponsors, and stakeholders. We look forward to continuing our work in promoting cultural heritage and artistic expression.

As I look to the future, I am filled with excitement and anticipation. Our annual Kulturefest events take place at 2 Araromi Street, LASU-Ojo Road, Lagos. We invite everyone to join us in celebrating African culture and promoting diversity, inclusivity, and creativity.

Passion for arts and culture

My passion for arts and culture has deep roots in my upbringing and mentorship. High Chief Elusiyan, the Obayinmi of Okeigbo, played a pivotal role in shaping my perspective.

He instilled in me the belief that to effect meaningful change in society, one must immerse themselves in the decision-making process. These lessons have guided me throughout my life. In addition, my family also has a rich heritage, with ties to royal blood.

This background has strengthened my resolve to serve my community. The titles I have been privileged to embrace, such as Olugbon Asa in Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State, and Agbakin in Ogun State, beneath the aegis of the Alaragbo Oodua led by Obabirin Chief (Mrs.) Osunbunmi Egbeyemi Abike Ifasemilore, are not mere appellations.

They are sacred instruments for the promotion and propagation of our rich cultural heritage.

