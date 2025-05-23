The Ziyarah Was Part Of The Larshari’Ah Council Announces Sheikh Isa Akindele As Vice President

Share

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN) on Tuesday announced the appointment of popular Ibadanbased Muslim scholar, Sheikh Isa Akindele, as its new Vice President.

Sheikh Akindele replaces the erstwhile Vice President, Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, who was on 30 April announced as the new President of the Council, succeeding the late Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah, who passed away on Monday, 28 April.

Announcing the respected Muslim scholar’s appointment in a statement, the Council’s Secretary-General, Sheikh Nafi’u Baba-Ahmad, stated that the appointment followed due consultations and was in accordance with the SCSN constitution. According to Sheikh BabaAhmad:

“Following due consultations and in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria (SCSN), the Majlis ashShura of the Council hereby announces the selection of Sheikh Isa Akindele as Vice President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

“This appointment comes in the wake of the demise of the former President of the Council, Sheikh AbdurRasheed Hadiyyatullah (Rahimahullah), and the confirmation of Sheikh Dr. Bashir Aliyu Umar, as the new President of the Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria.

“In line with the reconstitution of the Council’s leadership and to ensure continuity and strength in its operations, the appointment of Sheikh Isa Akindele as Vice President was made after careful consideration of his deep knowledge of Shari’ah, longstanding commitment to da’wah, and tireless service to the Muslim community in Nigeria.”

Sheikh Baba-Ahmad stated that Sheikh Akindele’s role as Vice President would be pivotal in supporting the Council’s mission to promote Islamic values, unity, and justice across the nation.

He added: “The Majlis ash-Shura calls upon all members of the Council, affiliate bodies, and the broader Muslim Ummah to offer full support and cooperation to the new leadership. “We pray that Allah (SWT) grants Sheikh Isa Akindele and the entire leadership team wisdom, sincerity, and success in discharging their duty to the glory of Islam and the service of the Ummah.”

