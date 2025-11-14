The Zacchaeus Manifesto Set For Launch January 2026

Strategic communicator, social advocate, and rational thinker, Ken Robinson, is set to release his highly anticipated new book, “The Zacchaeus Manifesto”, in January 2026.

A former National Publicity Secretary of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) continues to utilise his voice to inspire critical thinking, personal growth, and collective action across various spheres of influence.

A statement by the Author on Friday noted that the Book will be available in both print and digital formats starting 26 January 2026, with a grand public launch to take place in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

He said that the Book launch will be bringing together thought leaders, changemakers, clerics, creatives, readers, and aspiring youth for an inspiring experience of reflection, motivation, and dialogue.

Drawing inspiration from the timeless biblical story of Zacchaeus, Robinson explores how the modern pursuit of success, belonging, and meaning can be redirected to affect personal and societal transformation.

Far more than a retelling, “The Zacchaeus Manifesto” serves as a mirror for today’s generation, a guide to rediscovering purpose, gaining perspective, and embracing the courage to grow and evolve.

Through a blend of storytelling, insight, and reflective prose, Robinson challenges readers to cultivate clarity, to understand who they are, where they stand, what motivates them, and what must change.

The book calls for a life anchored in courage, collaboration, and conviction.

“Zacchaeus climbed the tree because he wanted to see. That simple act of boldness reflects the deep human desire to rise above the noise to gain perspective, to connect, and to transform.

“This book is for anyone who has ever aspired for more and is ready to take deliberate steps toward it. It’s not just a book, it’s an invitation to a new way of living.” Robinson revealed.