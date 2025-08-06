The Youth and Nigeria’s Future

The impact of the youth on any nation cannot be overemphasized. It’s unarguable that the youth, as a group, forms the integral part of any existing society on earth, hence Nigeria isn’t exceptional. It is generally noted that the youth is the productive class of any nation. In the same vein, anyone in a youthful stage sees himself as one of the main parts of the engine room of any society he belongs. It suffices to say that any community or entity that cannot boast of at least a youth is not unlike a tree that is being deprived of its major root.

This is the reason any country that has lost its youths to social-vices lives like a blind man and as well sleeps with both eyes open. Though the definition of the youth regarding the age bracket varies from one school of thought to another, it could be defined as a group of young people who are in their adulthood stage. Thus, a youth is simply an adult or a fully grown person that is young. Considering the above definition, you would agree to the assertion that the youth is indeed the engine room of any nation.

In view of this, it’s pathetic to see a society comprising youths that have lost their sense of judgement or reasoning. It is no longer news that presently, the greater percentage of the youth in most countries in the world have intensely derailed in respect of socio-economic and political issues, thereby constituting series of inconsequential cacophonies as well as societal menace.

For us to get it right, as a people, we must begin by telling ourselves the truth by jettisoning any thought, act or inaction liable of leading Nigeria to a pitiable point

Taking Nigeria for instance, during the post-colonial era and thereabouts, virtually all the political positions in the country were occupied by the youth, such as but not limited to, Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Alhaji Ahmadu Bello, Chief Tafawa Balewa, Gen Murtala Mohammed, Gen Theophilus Danjuma, Gen Ibrahim Babagida, Gen Sani Abacha, Gen Shehu Musa Yar’adua, Gen Aguiyi Ironsi, Gen Chukwuemeka Odumegu-Ojukwu, Gen Olusegun Obasanjo, and Gen Mohammadu Buhari, among others too numerous to mention.

But today, the storyline has changed. Frankly, this obvious loophole observed among the youth, who occupies about one-third of the world’s population, calls for an outcry. This is why anyone who thinks good of any country, particularly Nigeria, must do anything humanly possible to salvage the group of individuals in question. August 12 annually, the world commemorates the International Youth Day, to create awareness on the unique role of youths across the globe.

This event becomes necessary owing to the inevitable impact of this set of people. The day was set aside to celebrate the achievements of the world’s youth and to encourage their participation in enhancing global society. It also aims to promote ways to engage them in becoming more actively involved in making positive contributions in their respective communities.

The idea for the International Youth Day was proposed in 1991 by young people who were gathered in Vienna – Austria for the first session of the United Nations (UN) World Youth Forum. The forum recommended that the day should be declared, especially for fund-raising and promotional purposes to support the United Nations (UN) Youth Fund in partnership with various youth organizations. In 1998, a resolution proclaiming August 12 as International Youth Day was adopted during the World Conference of Ministers Responsible for Youth Affairs. That recommendation was later endorsed in 1999 by the UN General Assembly.

The International Youth Day was first observed in the year 2000; one of the highlights of the event was the presentation of the UN’s World Youth Awards to the eight Latin American and Caribbean youth and youth-related organizations in Panama City. Many activities and events that take place around the world on International Youth Day promote the benefits the world derives from young people. Many countries participate in this global event, which encompasses youth seminars cum conferences on issues such as education and empowerment; other activities include concerts promoting the world’s youth, as well as various sporting events, parades and mobile exhibitions that showcase young people’s achievements.

At such a critical time like this, I solicit for awareness-raising campaigns to ensure that all the youths are fully sensitized in order to revive the ongoing alarming rate of moral decadence, docility, laxity, and mediocrity found among them. I therefore, call on the governments, non-governmental bodies, religious institutions, stakeholders, the media, and what have you, to join hands in this enticing crusade so that in no distant time the world over shall boast of a global society filled with only resourceful and consciencedriven youths.

The Youth must endeavour to restrategize towards taking the front seat along the Nigeria’s power corridor. The country has really come of age to continue watching her able-bodied citizens wallow in a state of disarray and confusion. It’s needless to say that all the needed actions must be taken to save the country from any state of decay. For us to get it right, as a people, we must begin by telling ourselves the truth by jettisoning any thought, act or inaction liable of leading Nigeria to a pitiable point. The time to make amends is now, knowing full well that tomorrow might be too late. Think about it.