Everything You Need To Know About WWE Monster Known As Omos

Tolulope “Jordan” Omogbehin is a renowned Nigerian-American professional wrestler and former college basketball player who hails from Lagos State.

Omos, though born on May 16, 1994, he is the tallest wrestler on World Wrestling Entertainment’s (WWE)’s active roster following several performances under the ring name Omos (OMAS).

He was signed to WWE and managed by Montel Vontavious Porter (MVP) under the tutorship of retired American professional wrestler, Hassan Hamin Assad, they are designated as “free agents”, allowing them to appear on both the Raw and SmackDown brands.

The award-winning wrestler went to the United States on a scholarship at the age of 15 years without his family and graduated from Atlantic Shores Christian School in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Throughout his days in high school, Omos played basketball and continued in the sport even while at the University of South Florida where he played at the centre position.

Also, the WWE monster played as a college basketball player for the University of South Florida and Morgan State University in Baltimore from 2014 to 2015 and played as a forward for the King University men’s basketball team from 2015 to 2016.

Omogbehin had in 2014 met the basketball legend, Hakeem Olajuwon during the USF Bulls’ team trip to Houston, Texas.

But on January 1, 2019, Omogbehin was signed with WWE and became a one-time Raw Tag Team Champion with AJ Styles in 2021. He was signed with six other athletes to train at the WWE Performance Center.

On July 18, 2019, Omogbehin made his in-ring debut during a house show, defeating team 2.0 in a two-on-one handicap match.

On June 15, 2020, he made his television debut during the episode of Monday Night Raw, where he was presented as a surprise member of Akira Tozawa’s ninja faction.

Appearing as the tallest member of the faction, Omogbehin was referred to only as the “Giant Ninja” as he stood at ringside during team Tozawa’s tag match against The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders.

However, he would later be rebranded as a bodyguard shortly thereafter, serving as the doorman and bouncer for Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground.

On March 17, 2023, Omos declared his interest to marry his longtime partner, Cheyenne Quailey, a medical doctor who graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of South Florida where he also attended, they have been dating since their high school days.

Omogbehin is very fluent in English, French and Yoruba.