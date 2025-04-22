The World Mourns As Pope Francis, First Latin American Pontiff, Dies At 88

Share

Pope Francis, history’s first Latin American pontiff, who charmed the world with his humble style and concern for the poor but alienated conservatives with his criticism of capitalism and climate change, died yesterday.

He was 88. The Vatican said Francis died of a stroke that put him into a coma and led to heart failure.

Bells tolled in church towers across Rome after the announcement, which was read out by Cardinal Kevin Farrell from the chapel of the Domus Santa Marta, where Francis resided. “At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the home of the Father.

His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of his Church,” said Farrell, the Vatican camerlengo, who takes charge after a pontiff’s death.

Francis, who suffered from chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, was admitted to Gemelli Hospital on Feb 14, 2025, for a respiratory crisis that developed into double pneumonia. He spent 38 days there, the longest hospitalisation in his 12-year papacy.

He made his last public appearance on Easter Sunday — a day before his death — to bless thousands of people in St Peter’s Square, drawing wild cheers and applause.

Beforehand, he met briefly with US Vice President, JD Vance. Francis performed the blessing from the same loggia where he was introduced to the world on March 13, 2013 as the 266th pope.

From his first greeting that night — a remarkably normal “Buonasera” (Good evening) — to his embrace of refugees and the downtrodden, Francis signalled a very different tone for the papacy, stressing humility over hubris for a Catholic Church beset by scandal and accusations of indifference.

After that rainy night, the Argentine-born Jorge Mario Bergoglio brought a breath of fresh air into a 2,000-yearold institution that had seen its influence wane during the troubled tenure of Pope Benedict XVI, whose surprise resignation led to Francis’ election.

Flags flew at half-staff yesterday in overwhelmingly Roman Catholic Italy, and tourists and the faithful gathered at St Peter’s Square, where bells tolled in mourning.

The pope’s death sets off a weeklong process of allowing the faithful to pay their final respects, first for Vatican officials in the Santa Marta Chapel, and then at St Peter’s Square for the general public, followed by a funeral and a conclave to elect a new pope.

