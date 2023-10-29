This is what God says about faith and I know it will remove every difficulty you have about the subject faith: “But the righteousness based on faith speaks as follows: “Do not say in your heart, ‘Who will go up into heaven?’ (that is, to bring Christ down), or ‘Who will descend into the abyss?’ (that is, to bring Christ up from the dead).” But what does it say? “The word is near you, in your mouth and in your heart”—that is, the word of faith which we are preaching, for with the heart a person believes, resulting in righteousness, and with the mouth he confesses, resulting in salvation.

So faith comes from hearing, and hearing by the word of Christ.” (Romans 10:6-8, 10, 17). Now faith is the certainty of things hoped for, a proof of things not seen. Faith comprehends as fact what cannot be experienced by the physical senses. By faith we understand that the world has been created by the word of God so that what is seen has not been made out of things that are visible. (Hebrews 11:1,3) Then the disciples came to Jesus privately and said, “Why could we not cast it out?”

And He said to them, “Because of your meager faith; for truly I say to you, if you have faith the size of a mustard seed, you will say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move; and nothing will be impossible for you.” (Matthew 17:19-20) “And being reminded, Peter said to Him, “Rabbi, look, the fig tree that You cursed has withered.” And Jesus answered and said to them, “Have faith in God. Truly I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says is going to happen, it will be granted to him. (Mark 11:21-23) The word of God is the final authority for any truth.

Reading those scriptures, you will notice that there are three pillars upon which faith stands: 1. The Word of God. 2. Your Heart. 3. Your mouth. The Word of God Without faith, no man can know God, no one can please God without faith and no man can receive anything from God without faith. The greatest secret of faith you need to know is this: “Faith cometh by hearing and hearing by the word of God.” (Romans 10:17). Don’t try to work faith out with your brain, you can’t sustain it, get connected to God’s word to birth your faith and to grow it.

Get your Bible and humbly ask God’s Holy Spirit to teach you more of God and to reveal His will to you concerning your situation. As you sit down with God and prayerfully learn, He’s a faithful God, He will teach you all you need to know. ‘The Word of Faith’ therefore, is the specific word/ specific promise of God for your specific need as revealed to you by God through the Bible, dreams, audible voice, a Scriptural promise, a strong conviction in your heart, by reading gospel books, by listening to preacher, by a prophecy, etc, God will send His word to you by any means He knows you’ll best understand. That is the word upon which your faith stands.

Once you caught this light your heart will be fixed on the unfailing word of God. Your Heart The next most important pillar of faith is your heart. “With the heart a person believes resulting in righteousness. “Rom. 10:10, “the word is near you, in your heart, that is the word of faith”( Rom.10:8). What must you do with your heart? ‘Believe!’ Yes, believe. Your mouth You confess with your mouth. You boldly declare ‘the word of faith’ God gave you against your mountain.

In Mark 11:23 Jesus taught us how this works: Truly I say to you, whoever says to this mountain, ‘Be taken up and thrown into the sea,’ and does not doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says is going to happen, it will be granted to him.” Take action. Do what God’s word instructs you to do without considering how you feel or how things look like. Act according to your new knowledge and understanding, acts according to your new confessions. “Faith without work is dead.” (James 2:18). Every faith that works or that will work must be tried and tested, or must have been tried and tested.

God always try and test our faith. Therefore, your faith proclamations and action (your words and your actions) must be persistent, you must persevere even when things don’t look like it’s going to work.