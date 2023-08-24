The Women In Tinubu’s Cabinet

ADEYINKA ADENIJI writes on the women appointed as ministers by President Bola Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu seems to have fulfilled his campaign promise to include more women in his government. He has so far appointed eight women into his cabinet to help him implement his promises to the people of Nigeria.

Although women’s representation fell short of the 30 per cent affirmative action, it is an indication that the President is determined to accommodate the womenfolk in his government. The eight lucky women who made it to federal cabinet are Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, Uju Ohanenye, Iman Sulaiman-Ibrahim, Hanatu Musawa, Beta Edu, Doris Uzoka, Lola Ade-John and Mariya Mahmud

Onyejeocha: Minister of State for Labour and Employment

Hon. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha is coming into the cabinet with about 30 years of experience within the corridors of power. She holds a degree in Religious Studies from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. She also holds two Master’s Degrees in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Imo State University and in Shipping from the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Oyo State. Onyejeocha was born on November 23, 1969 in Isuochi, Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

She is a politician and businesswoman, who has represented Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi in the Federal House of Representatives. She served as Interim/Transitional Chairperson of Umunneochi Local Government Area of Abia State in 2002. She was later appointed by then Governor Orji Uzor Kalu into the state’s executive cabinet as commissioner for Resource Management and Manpower Development.

Onyejeocha was first elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2007 and re-elected in 2015. She served as chairman of the House Committee on Aviation for eight years (2011-2019). Once voted the most vibrant female member by the Parliamentary Staff Association, her appointment as minister by President Tinubu has been attributed to her vibrancy and brilliance in contributing to national issues.

Uju Ohanenye

Uju Kenedy Ohanenye was the only female aspirant in the All Progressives Party (APC) presidential primary election in 2022. Her nomination as a minister is considered a recognition of her commitment to the party and loyalty to President Tinubu, who she stepped down for in stop of his candidature.

Ohanenye is a prominent businesswoman with interests in real estate and education. She is the Managing Director at the Kenuj 02 Mall in Owerri, Imo State and is recognized for her charitable endeavours while contributing to the construction of health facilities in states such as Kogi, Kaduna, Kano, Imo and Anambra.

Suleiman-Ibrahim, Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs

Nasarawa State-born Iman Suleiman-Ibrahim is a graduate of Sociology from the University of Abuja. She also bagged a Master’s in Business Administration and a Master’s of Art from Webster University, United States. She is a former staff of Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), with a wide range of experience in both public and private practice.

She has served as a Special Adviser on Strategic Communications to the immediate past Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba. She also served as a member of the Nasarawa State Economic Advisory Council in 2019. In December 2020, President Muhammadu Buhari named the mother of three as director-general of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

She led NAPTIP for six months after which she was redeployed by Buhari as Federal Commissioner of the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons.

Musawa: Minister Arts, Culture and Creative Economy

She has a degree in law from the University of Buckingham, United Kingdom. She also holds a postgraduate Masters Degree in Legal Aspects of Marine Affairs from the University of Cardiff, Wales. Additionally, she obtained another Postgraduate Masters Degree in Oil and Gas Law from the University of Aberdeen.

Prior to her appointment as Minister of Culture and Entertainment Economy, Musawa, daughter of influential politician, Alhaji Musa Musawa of Katsina State, served as Special Adviser to President Tinubu on the same sector. There is no doubt that her brilliance and educational attainment will be brought to bear in her service to the nation as a substantive minister.

Edu: Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation

The new minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation is one of the youngest politicians in Tinubu’s cabinet. Her appointment has justified the call for the inclusion of youths in governance. Edu’s rapid rise within the political turf attests to her exceptional leadership proficiency. Described as a “youthful trailblazer and rising star of the APC,” the 36-year-old has achieved a significant milestone with her emergence as the youngest National Woman leader of the ruling party in February 2022.

At 28, she kick-started her journey in public service in 2015, when she made history as the youngest person ever to be appointed as Special Adviser to the then governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade. She also served as Cross River State’s Commissioner for Health and became National Chairman of the Nigeria Health Commissioners’ Forum.

This further solidified her reputation as a respected and effective leader in the healthcare sector, both in her state and beyond. In recognition of her outstanding capabilities in community and primary healthcare, she was saddled with the critical role of leading the Cross River State COVID-19 Taskforce 2022. She hails from Ibalebo village in Abi Local Government Area of Cross River State, and has a sustained connection to her roots, making a transformative difference in the lives of her fellow citizens.

Uzoka: Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment

Dr Doris Uzoka has made great impacts both in medicine and finance. She was a former Commissioner for Finance in Imo State, who also served as the Special Adviser Presidential Policy Advisory Council (National Economy). Though a medical doctor, innate passion for finance earned her the prestigious Chartered Financial Analyst, specialising in Financial Risk Management and Portfolio Management.

She also an MBA from the London School of Economics and certifications from Oxford University, New York University Stern School of Business, and has attended executive-level training programmes at Goldman Sachs and CitiBank London. Her successful combination of both fields (medicine and finance) has become a source of inspiration to the younger generation of aspiring medical practitioners.

Uzoka comes with an impressive track record of accomplishments spanning various sectors. The multidisciplinary approach has been described as a valuable asset to any government. Her impact as Commissioner of Finance in Imo State remains indelible given her achievements in the enhancement of internal revenue generation of the state.

She is a staunch advocate of a comprehensive tax administration system, with leverage on technological innovation to drive efficiency and transparency, her area of impact spread through education and talent management. In the financial sector, she has a wide range of experience, rising to the position of Group Treasurer at Zenith Bank. There she managed FX trades in excess of $ 4 billion and supervised N10 Trillion worth of transactions.

Ade-John: Minister of Tourism

Lola Ade-John is a skilled leader in development, integration and management of core systems for global financial organisations. She has experience in support for central and distributed working environments at small, medium and large scales. She was the Principal Consultant at Novateur Business Technology Consultants, which she established in 2014 before appointment.

The firm delivers technical management and consulting services to clients in both the commercial and public sectors. She graduated from the University of Ibadan with a B.Sc in Computer Science in 1984. She worked as a System Analyst at the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Ltd for seven years. She later joined Magnum Trust Bank Ltd (now part of Sterling Bank Nigeria Pl.), where she rose to the position of Group Head of Corporate Services and Tech and was instrumental in developing Information Technology, Administration, Personnel and Training, and Business Development divisions.

She also helped to pioneer the use of structured cabling in the Nigerian banking market as well as effectively introduced new technological platforms for the bank, ensuring its competitiveness and expansion. She led innovative initiatives for 13 years, including the development of a new head office facility and data centre with a $3 million investment in technology.

Mahmud: Minister of State for Federal Capital Territory

Mahmud was born in Bunkure Local Government Area of Kano State 1976. She attended Bunkure Gari Primary School, went to Tudun/ Wada Dankadai for her junior secondary education and then went to Girls Science College Garko, graduating in 1995.

She attended the College for Remedial Studies, where she took the IJMB examination in 1996. In 1997, she was offered admission to study Medicine at Bayero University Kano. She is a consultant in family medicine and has over 20 years of experience in the field and also a member of the National Postgraduate Medical College and the West African College of Physicians. She was appointed the commissioner for Higher Education in Kano State in 2020. In that role, she oversaw the state’s tertiary education system.