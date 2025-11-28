The War Is Over: OUK Knows It, Ojukwu Knew It Too

Since the jail sentence of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Nigeria has been loud. Every day brings a new post and fresh opinions, most of them often rushed and rarely thoughtful. People hurry to comment and to be seen commenting.

The mood is fast, emotional, and always looking for the next trend. I have tried to stay away from this storm. I am a northerner who has lived among Igbo families and seen the warmth, hard work, and dignity of ordinary people up close.

That makes it hard to watch the conversation sink into insults and slogans. It also makes me sure that honest talk, not shouting or social media fights, is what the moment needs.

The Igbo people are some of the most gifted and hardworking I have ever met. They can turn struggle into strength and make much out of little.

Their towns and markets show courage, vision, and a spirit that re- fuses to give up. But alongside this beauty is a burden that a few voices in society keep feeding. These people continue to remind others of the wounds of a civil war that ended more than fifty years ago.

Even though the guns have been silent for a long time, they insist that the Igbos are still at war with Nigeria. To them, nothing from the Nigerian state is ever good enough, and anyone who believes in a united Nigeria is seen as a traitor.

This constant message creates fear and distrust. It makes ordinary people feel they are not Nigerian enough, or that accepting their Nigerian identity is a betrayal of their roots.

It also stops many from seeing how much they can achieve in Nigeria. But the Igbo story is too rich to be tied to pain alone. It is a story of strength and survival, and those who truly love the region must help it rise above fear, not trap it in the past.

It would be wrong to say that the South East has not faced different forms of neglect. The facts are clear, and they have been spoken for many years. The region has suffered real pains that deserve honest attention, not political drama.

At different times, the South East has faced poor federal presence, limited political inclusion, and economic neglect. Even after five decades, many still feel Nigeria has not fully helped them heal. This wound is easy to exploit, and some people have gained influence by keeping it open.

These issues are real, and they cause frustration for many young people today. But facing neglect should not mean giving up hope.

Are you surprised that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, created the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to deal with these issues? Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s recent interviews came at a time when emotions were high.

Many would react with anger or insults, but Kalu chose to speak plainly. He told truths that many people may not want to hear, but that need to be said. Kalu pointed out that over the years, the agitation has caused real suffering in the South East; he said over 30,000 lives were lost and many businesses destroyed.

These numbers show the scale of the harm and why calm thinking is needed. Are these people that are dying not Igbos? His message was not against Kanu personally, nor against the South East.

It was a call for responsibility and truth. He urged people not to react to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s sentence with anger or threats, but to seek solutions through dialogue, negotiation, and respect for the law.

He also said that leaders from the region must guide the people, admit mistakes when needed, and work together to solve the region’s problems. Real progress begins when people are honest with themselves. No outside force can fix a community that refuses to face its own realities.

The South East, like any region, must first see its strengths and mistakes before it can truly move forward. I have always believed that the Igbos are best placed to solve Igboland’s problems. But these solutions must come from leaders who see their people as part of Nigeria, not from those who view them as outsiders.

In my view, Igboland needs more of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu’s approach. It is natural for Mazi Nnamdi Kanu to have sup- porters, both in his home region and across Nigeria.

People admire his courage, identify with his cause, or hope for his freedom. That is human and understand- able. But sympathy does not erase the fact that he broke Nigerian law.

His actions over the years caused real harm: lives were lost, busi- nesses destroyed, and the social fabric of communities strained.

The damage from his agitation, though not often discussed, has been serious, in some ways similar to the wounds of the Biafra war itself. It is also possible that he may regain his freedom soon, through an executive pardon or other legal means.