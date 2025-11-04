The Wamakko, Ahmed Aliyu And Yari Alliance

In the Nigerian political environment, where shifting alliances and backstabbing often dominate the headlines, the relationship among Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and Senator Abdulaziz Yari, the former Governor of Zamfara State, stands out as an enduring example of friendship, mentorship, and statesmanship.

Their bond is steadily reshaping the contours of political engagement beyond the North-West and offering Nigeria a valuable lesson in public service anchored on friendship, trust, loyalty, and an enduring vision.

Politics in Nigeria is as unpredictable as the notorious English weather. It is a terrain where loyalty is fleeting and personal ambition frequently overrides friendship.

Yet, the Wamakko–Ahmed Aliyu–Yari alliance has defied this stereotype, emerging as a case study in friendship and mutual respect. It is a bond built not on convenience but on shared values of service and commitment to the welfare of the people.

But for political brinkmanship, Senator Abdulaziz Yari would have emerged as the President of the 10th Senate. Despite contesting against Senator Godswill Akpabio, the preferred candidate of the Presidency, Yari proved to be a formidable contender with broad support across party lines, losing narrowly by 63 votes to 46. That contest revealed Yari’s national stature and the deep respect he commands among his peers.

What many analysts took away from that episode was not his defeat, but his ability to have rallied broad support despite the odds. Yari’s maturity in accepting the outcome, and maintaining cordial relations within the Senate with his colleagues and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), demonstrates his evolution as a statesman.

He remains, without question, one of the most influential political figures in the country today, and a man to watch.

It is noteworthy that during the contest for the Senate Presidency, Senator Aliyu Wamakko stood firmly by Senator Yari, offering moral and political support when it mattered most.

Wamakko’s steadfastness was not a political calculation but a statement of his character. It showed that loyalty and integrity still have a place in Nigerian politics.

In a political culture driven by self-interest, Wamakko’s loyalty and commitment to good governance remains his greatest political statement.

Senator Wamakko, a political institution in his own right, has earned tremendous respect as a unifier and mentor who nurtures leadership rather than competes with it.

His humility and people-oriented approach to governance have made him a model for younger leaders across the North. Yari himself has never hidden the fact that he is a disciple of Wamakko.

The extremely warm relationship between Wamakko, Yari, and Ahmed Aliyu highlights the power of mentorship in governance. Senator Wamakko, a political father figure to many in Sokoto State and beyond, has mentored a generation of leaders who have continued his tradition of humility, accessibility, and dedicated service to the people.

Governor Aliyu embodies this legacy. As one of Wamakko’s closest protégés, he has demonstrated again and again that mentorship produces disciplined leadership.

His collaboration with both Wamakko and Yari reflects a rare political maturity – one elder providing guidance, a peer offering partnership, and the younger leader delivering results.

Governor Aliyu’s administration has been widely commended for continuing and expanding the development vision laid down by Senator Wamakko, unlike former Governor Aminu Tambuwal, who abandoned the solid foundation. Aliyu’s achievements in massive road construction, education reform, empowerment programmes, and his ability to restore public confidence in government’s capacity to deliver are clear reflections of effective leadership. Such continuity is a stabilizing force in governance and a reminder that service delivery thrives where there is commitment to public good.

Governor Aliyu, who proudly refers to Wamakko as his father and leader, has carried the same ethos in governing Sokoto State, consolidating on his mentor’s legacy. His performance – from ongoing infrastructure projects to education reforms and accountability- reflects discipline and focus. In Yari, both Wamakko and Ahmed Aliyu have found a dependable ally – a man of experience, that’s also good natured.

Together, these three leaders represent a rare mix of wisdom, experience, and youthful energy. Their alliance transcends state boundaries, reflecting a new spirit of regional cooperation anchored on shared developmental priorities.

Though Zamfara State was carved out of the old Sokoto State, both states continue to share deep historical, cultural, and economic ties.

Their leaders have wisely chosen to build on that heritage, focusing on development and the welfare of their people, rather than the politics of rivalry that often define old neighbours.

This partnership strengthens inter-state relations and reinforces the North-West’s collective capacity to speak with one voice on issues of mutual benefit.

At the invitation of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, Senator Abdulaziz Yari recently visited Sokoto State to commission the newly completed network of five roads and a mosque constructed by the administration in the Mabera area of Sokoto South Local Government.

By inviting Yari, a leader from neighbouring Zamfara State to perform this task, the governor underscored his commitment to regional cooperation rather than parochial politics.

Until Governor Aliyu’s decisive intervention, life in the Mabera community had been nothing short of a nightmare. For years, residents lived in constant fear of devastating floods that repeatedly submerged their homes and cut them off from the rest of the city.

Each rainy season was a misery,with families trapped for days in flooded houses, nocturnal “visits” from reptiles, and the outbreaks of waterborne diseases such as diarrhoea.

The situation was so dire that even owners of four-wheel-drive vehicles dared not venture out whenever the heavens opened.

The completion of the road network has therefore brought immense relief to the long-suffering people of Mabera community who now see in Governor Aliyu’s leadership a clear demonstration of compassion, competence, and commitment to their welfare.

The visit was more than a ceremonial event; it was a reaffirmation of friendship and solidarity. Yari spoke glowingly of the governor’s achievements and humility, describing him as “a young man with a deep sense of duty and genuine love for his people.”

That visit further strengthened the alliance between Sokoto and Zamfara, two states whose destinies have long been intertwined.

It also underscored Yari’s respect for Wamakko, the elder statesman whose mentorship continues to inspire a generation of pragmatic, people-centred leaders.

The special relationship between Senator Abdulaziz Yari, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, and Governor Ahmed Aliyu has since received a seal of approval from none other than the Sultan of Sokoto, who conferred on Yari the prestigious traditional title of Marafan Sokoto.

This honour goes beyond ceremony; it represents a profound recognition of Yari’s enduring contributions to the development of the region and the deep friendship that binds him to the people of Sokoto State.

It must be emphasized that traditional titles bestowed by the Sultan are never granted lightly. They are reserved for men of proven integrity, service, and genuine attachment to the ideals of unity and progress.

The Marafan Sokoto title carries a storied legacy, it was formerly held by Alhaji Umaru Shinkafi, the distinguished former Director-General of the Nigerian Security Organization (NSO), whose life epitomized public service. By stepping into Shinkafi’s shoes, Senator Yari has joined a circle of highly regarded personalities whose influence transcends politics.

Equally significant is the recent reconciliation between Yari and Senator Ahmed Sani Yerima, the former Governor of Zamfara State, a development quietly facilitated by Senator Wamakko.

For years, their political rivalry defined Zamfara’s political temperature- hot or cold. Thanks to Senator Wamakko’s statesmanship, peace has finally prevailed.

Their reunion has been widely celebrated as a sign of healing and renewed focus on the collective good of the people of Zamfara State.

This ability to reconcile and build bridges mirrors the qualities that have defined Wamakko’s politics for decades – patience, tolerance, and the belief that no ambition is greater than unity.

The trio’s partnership provides a model of what friendship and leadership should be. Senator Wamakko remains the moral compass; Governor Ahmed Aliyu and Senator Yari, the executors of the shared vision.

Their cooperation reflects how mentorship, trust, and shared purpose can transcend personal ambition in service of the greater public interest.

Many political observers are already speculating about the 2031 presidential race and the possibility of Senator Abdulaziz Yari throwing his hat into the ring.

His experience as a two-term governor, a serving senator, heavy war chest and his strong political base makes him a formidable contender for the presidency. Should Yari decide to run, it is almost certain that Senator Wamakko and Governor Aliyu will be firmly in his corner.

Their alliance, deeply rooted in mutual respect, and trust, would provide a powerful political platform stretching from Sokoto State to Zamfara State and beyond.

Notably, the people of Sokoto have already conferred their respect upon Yari — a symbolic gesture that signals readiness for greater collaboration and perhaps, a broader national role.

Beyond politics, the synergy among these leaders holds significant implications for security and development. The North-West continues to face the challenges of insecurity and economic development, solutions which require a collective effort.

A united leadership can more effectively coordinate with federal authorities to tackle insecurity, attract investment, and promote cross-border trade between Sokoto, Zamfara, and other neighbouring states.

Their recent engagements suggest a renewed push toward youth empowerment, education, and agricultural development, the key pillars that can transform the region’s economy and offer sustainable livelihood to millions.

In a region yearning for unity and purpose, the Wamakko–Ahmed Aliyu–Yari alliance stands as both a political statement and a moral lesson that in the often turbulent world of Nigerian politics, friendship and loyalty can still serve as a foundation for progress and hope.