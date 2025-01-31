The Waiter Premiere: Reactions As May Edochie, Ay Makun Jet Out To London

The premiere is set to take place at the Odeon Cinema in Greenwich, London, with a red carpet event beginning at 7 PM.

While sharing her photos, she captioned it: “Destination: LONDON in style…. Courtesy @flyairpeace ❤️. T H E W A I T E R @thewaitermovie “UK Premiere & Release From Friday 31st January.

“Catch us tomorrow on the red carpet @ 7 pm. PREMIERE: Odeon Cinema, Greenwich, London. Date: Friday, 31st January, 2025.”

Some social media users have reacted to the photos of May and AY Makun.

Read some comments below…

@chommyold said: “Airflow has been restricted. Pain went straight to Alusi n’je uka’s heart. Someone should check on him and his concubine because the dead body go surplus today. The tears go last for two weeks if not more! Let the posting of old videos begin..”

@judy_don_suffer reacted: “The werey thought marrying Yul was a jackpot. She doesn’t want to start from scratch with Obasi but May gave her her husband to use as an experiment.

@bless07 wrote: “Our sensational queen to the word! UK fam, I trust you all are gonna turn up for the spectacular premiere of The WAITER.”

@rosepetal said: “If being rich and lonely looks like this, I want to be rich and lonely because ain’t nothing or no one gonna steal my JOY. Rather be alone and rich than unhappy.”