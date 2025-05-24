“The Voice of Heritage” As Oodua Progressive Union USA hosts Cultural Summit

Share

With “Cultural Sustainability and the Future of Traditions in Diaspora – Facing the Future Together,” as its theme, the Oodua Progressive Union USA (OPU-USA) is set to host its highly anticipated global cultural summit, “The Voice of Heritage: OPU-USA @ 2025”.

Scheduled to be held on Thursday, August 7 – Friday, August 8, 2025, at Olive Palace Banquets, 828 E. Rand Rd, Mt Prospect, IL 60056, the two-day event is expected to unite over 5,000 Yoruba sons and daughters from across the globe, both in person and virtually.

According to the organisers, “this exceptional gathering will be a vibrant showcase of cultural expression, intellectual exchange, and global community building. The event promises to foster unity and pride within the Yoruba diaspora, with participants joining from Africa, Europe, the Americas, and beyond.

The event will feature: keynote speeches, traditional showcases, live music and dance Performances, and engaging panel discussions on the preservation and thriving of Yoruba values across generations.

A key highlight will be the keynote address by the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams, who is the Global Convener of OPU Worldwide, and Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation.

His speech will reaffirm OPU-USA’s commitment to strengthening Yoruba heritage while charting a progressive path for the future.

Distinguished Leadership

The event is organised under the leadership of: Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams – 15th Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Global Convener of OPU Worldwide; Comrade Afolabi Olurin – National Coordinator, OPU-USA; Dr. Olatoye Itaniyi – Deputy Coordinator, OPU-USA; Chief Alice Eniola Owolabi – Supervisory Coordinator, OPU-USA; High Chief Obani Oluwabiyi Anthony Boyede Greenlyte, National Publicity Secretary, OPU USA; Mrs. Yetty Adesanya (Iya Oodua USA) – Head of Media, OPU-USA; Princess Seyi Oyewale JP – National Director of Mobilization, OPU-USA; Comrade Bolaji Ganiyu – Assistant General Secretary, OPU-USA; Mrs. Victoria Jamolaya – General Secretary, OPU-USA; and the General Secretariat and Executive Council of OPU-USA.

The 2025 OPU-USA brochure, “The Voice of Heritage: OPU-USA @ 2025,” will also be unveiled. This commemorative publication will feature cultural insights, community stories, sponsor advertisements, and special content celebrating Yoruba history and achievements.

Entertainment and Activities

In addition to the formal program, attendees can look forward to an exciting lineup of activities, including: live band performances; traditional Yoruba dance and music; cultural games; lectures and discussions

This vibrant mix of entertainment, education, and cultural pride will make the event a unique experience for all participants.

“This event embodies OPU-USA’s core principle: ‘Common Heritage, One Destiny’. The union promotes Yoruba unity, empowerment, and cultural pride across borders. OPU-USA continues to advocate for peace and true federalism in Nigeria and inspire future generations of Yoruba leaders through a shared commitment to heritage and progress.

“The Voice of Heritage: OPU-USA @ 2025 is not just a celebration; it’s a revitalisation of Yoruba identity, a global reunion of like-minded individuals, and a powerful reminder that our cultural legacy holds the key to a brighter future,” the organisers further stated.

“Live streaming will be available on The Voice of Heritage: OPU-USA YouTube channel and significant social media platforms, allowing millions to join the celebration of Yoruba identity from anywhere in the world.”

Share