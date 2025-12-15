The Uzodimma Effect: Globalization Of Imo Economic Summit

In a long while, I have not seen any event in Nigeria that witnessed a convergence of high-caliber global political and business leaders like the just concluded Imo Economic Summit 2025, held at Concorde Boulevard, Owerri. The summit, which launched Imo State to the global horizon, had in attendance notable international figures, such as the former United Nations (UN) SecretaryGeneral, Ban Ki-moon and former British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

African political leaders in attendance at the two-day event included President Joseph Boakai of Liberia, President Amina Akim of Mauritius and the Prime Minister of Sao Tome and Principe, Americo Ramos. Vice President of Nigeria, Kashim Shettima, declared the summit open on behalf of President Bola Tinubu. Lest I forget, the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Chief Wale Edun, physically attended the event that attracted several Nigerian state governors.

The roll call of the global business leaders at the summit included the richest man in Africa and founder of the multi-billion dollar Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, immediate past President of Afreximbank, Professor Benedict Oramah, Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of leading commercial banks in the country, and other industry leaders. The premium event was hosted by Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma.

Themed: ‘Unlocking Imo’s Economic Potential: Partnership, Investment and Innovation’, Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to announce the entrance of Imo State into a new era of economic transformation, driven by strategic reforms, massive infrastructure expansion and a pro-business environment designed to attract and protect investment.

The Uzodimma effect:

Recall that since assuming office on January 15, 2020, Governor Uzodimma has painstakingly pursued his vision of transforming Imo State into a premier economic hub, leveraging its oil and gas reserves, agriculture, strategic location and improved infrastructure. Aligned with national reforms, his vision is geared towards achieving a $1 trillion economy for the state and creating jobs, with focus on energy, digital economy, infrastructure development, agriculture and value chains, as well as security and governance.

Globalization of Imo Economic Summit:

The Oxford Dictionary defines globalization as: “The process by which businesses or other organizations develop international influence or start operating on an international scale.” Judging by this definition, the just concluded Imo Economic Summit 2025, the first of its kind in Eastern Nigeria, exemplifies a strong “consolidated” global platform for political and business leaders to brainstorm on how to take advantage of the massive transformative opportunities in Imo State to engender economic growth and sustainable development in the state and by extension, Nigeria and the African continent.

It is interesting to note that the discussions at the summit did not just centre on how to harness the economic potential of Imo State, but extended to issues of global concern, including climate change and sustainable development.

The quest for Artificial Intelligence (AI) driven secure clean and sustainable power for Imo State and the entire Nigeria, Nigeria’s deep historic and cultural ties with Britain, Nigeria’s security, desire for peace, democracy and good governance in Africa, economic roadmap, both for Imo, Nigeria and Africa, and investment opportunities were equally discussed.

For instance, Ban Ki-moon reiterated that Africa holds the solutions to resolving many of the world’s pending challenges, particularly climate change and sustainable development, which the UN Sustainable Goals (SDGs) envisions. The South Korean politician and diplomat, however, made it clear that the world cannot achieve true sustainability without first addressing the unique challenges of the African continent.

Describing the climate crisis as already a lived reality, the former UN scribe urged nations to uphold the Paris Agreement despite recent setbacks. Zeroing in on the African continent, Banki-moon highlighted the injustice faced by African nations, saying: “Although 54 African countries contribute only four percent of global emissions, they remain among the worst affected by climate disasters.” In a keynote address, Boris Johnson praised Governor Uzodimma for his push to provide 24-hour electricity in Imo State as part of efforts to drive economic growth.