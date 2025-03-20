The Utility Of Violence And Lie In Nigeria’s Politics

Share

Violence and lie are gross misdemeanours that are visited with strict liability and severe punishment in sane societies and functional political systems.

To be caught in any of these political misdemeanours is to be stripped of dignity and personhood and clothed with the garment of infamy.

But not so in Nigeria. These two major staples of politics are what sustains political relevance and give those capable of deploying and executing them in their political activities great leverage and relevance.

This culture of lie and violence grew out of the origin, formation and development of Nigeria. Nigeria was begotten of indescribable violence against the peoples that came to be forced into constituting Nigerian nation-state.

Starting with the conquest of Lagos and the various colonial expeditions for the pacification of the geographical entities and the great lie by British merchants and consuls who told African potentates that the various treaties of ‘friendships’ and ‘protections’ were for their good whereas they were death warrants and articles of subjugation and slavery.

Out of these humongous violence and shameless lie, Nigeria was born and it is continually being sustained and maintained with strong hands of colonial and indigenous overlordship ruling the people with blistering violence and blatant lies.

A politician in Nigeria who does not appreciate the importance of violence in his art of politics has not started and may key to failure or at best mediocrity. He must show his opponents that he and his constituents have the capacity to deliver a sucker-punch to drive home their point.

Argument or controversy not spiced with doses of physical and verbal violence is barren and may invariably produce no tangible results. With violence, your opponents are clobbered to submission that is if they escape the morbid treatment. Lie is routinely deployed to the play of politics that a Nigerian politician bereft of this vital tool is easily laid bare by opponents.

The utility of lie in politics was allegedly emphasized by a Nigerian political impresario, Dimanze Arthur Nzeribe who, usually in recruiting political aides or partisans subjected them to ‘lietest’ that seek to know their capacities to lie their ways out of troubles. And it was said that the inductees were usually tested on capacity to give at least 20 lies to bury one fact or truth and each must be plausible.

Despite Britain’s brutality in the conquest and colonial rulership of Nigeria, Nigerians love Britain and everything British till today

He, himself was allegedly confronted with his dossier of political misdeeds by General Ibrahim Babangida whereupon the Dimanze barefacedly told General Babangida that those were actually credentials that qualify him to work for Babangida and it was then that he was recruited to play the role he played in the 1987-1993 Political Transition Programme. In the current dispensation, there are two politicians I admire and detest in equal measure.

These politicians are Nasir el-Rufai, the former Minister of FCT and former governor of Kaduna State. The other is Nysom Wike, currently the FCT Minister and former governor of Rivers State. These two characters are political titans of sorts as can be seen in their public displays.

As we said before, violence and lie are two political demeanours that attract condemnation and punishment in functional and sane societies but attract great benefit and respect to those that indulge in them in Nigeria. It is Nigerian culture. Despite Britain’s brutality in the conquest and colonial rulership of Nigeria, Nigerians love Britain and everything British till today.

Despite Nigerian indigenous rulership plunging Nigeria into political violence by setting tribes against tribes (1945 Jos Riots, 1953 Kano Riots, 1965 Tivs Riots, 1964/65 Western Region’s Operation we tie, 1966 military coups and the pogroms against the Igbo, the Biafra War (1967-1970), military coups of 1975,1976,1983,1985,1986,1990,1993,199 5, Maitatsinse uprisings, Boko Haram, Niger Delta militancy and present culture of kidnapping and ritual ‘yahoos’, Nigerian rulers are celebrated.

To get attention of government you must have violent leverages and this undue attention to violence as great tool of politics has been noted by Obi Egbuna in his novel, ‘Emperor of the Sea’ and Awolowo in his ‘Travails of Democracy and Rule of Law’.

So, when Wike in desperation over the seeming dithering by his allied political forces in facilitating the impeachment of his estranged ‘political son’ fearing the probable backlash of Ijaw ethnic group’s violent reaction, he was obviously mistaken.

Wike is a poor student of history otherwise he should have noted that some groups that have leveraged their group, personal or cultural propensity for violent reactions to national questions have succeeded. The Hausa-Fulani, the Yoruba and the Ijaw have balance of terror.

These are the groups that have fought their way to socio-economic and political relevance in Nigeria. Wike might not know that HausaFulani reaction to Nzeogwu coup in 1966 leading to July 29 counter-coup and pogroms against the Igbo has been a definitive development in the groups favour.

The Yoruba’s ‘operation we tie’ and June 12 violent protests gained them humongous benefits and the Ijaw’s 1965 Adaka Boro hostilities and the 1999-2007 Niger Delta militancy earned the Ijaw the political reckoning leading to Goodluck Jonathan Vice presidency/ presidency and Niger Delta Amnesty Programme. Wike might not know that his Ikwerre group does not have this political gravitas in Nigeria.

Those helping him to squeeze Fubara understand the dynamics hence they have been cautions until the Supreme Court judgment that seemingly laid him bare to the jackals.

Wike is dead-wrong on the gravitas of the Ijaw as a minority but this is a minority that has deployed the tool of intimidation that flows from Nigerian national culture.

Let Wike appreciate the place of violence in Nigeria by reviewing Buhari’s threat of the “Baboon and the Monkey soaking themselves in their blood” to know that it was this singular declaration that operated in President Jonathan’s mind in conceding victory to Buhari in 2015.

