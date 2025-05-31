The Ups, Downs Of Gateway Games

Share

The National Sports Festival took place in Abeokuta from May16 to 29 and Saturday Telegraph’s, CHARLES OGUNDIYA, who was at the Nigeria’s version of Olympic Games, presents a review…

The 22nd edition of the National Sports Festival ended on Thursday, May 29, with Delta winning their ninth title in the last 11 edition of Nigeria’s version of the Olympics Games at the MKO Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The Team Delta contingent led by the Chairman of the Delta State Sports Commission, Onoriode Oborevwori, garnered 105 gold, 70 silver and 85 bronze medals to maintain its dominance in the Nigeria biennial sports fiesta since it won it for the first time in Bauchi 2000. Team Delta won its 3rd NSF at the Gateway Games Abeokuta 2006 and won the 9th at the same venue.

The festival in Abeokuta tagged Gateway Games 2024 witnessed some firsts in the history of the games with one of them being the introduction of the 37th state as some junior internationals were invited to compete with established stars as they were named Invited Junior Athletes (IJA) State.

Also, all the states were camped inside same compound, Babcock University, Ilishan Remo, from where they all depart for their games on a daily basis.

The festival in Abeokuta provided a lot of intrigues, both positively and negatively and these would remain subject of discuss in days and weeks to come.

What the Games offered

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, who also doubled as the chairman of the Main Organising Committee, Hon. Bukola Olopade, while addressing journalists during the games said it was the best he has experienced in 24 years of taking part.

According to him, it was not because he was in charge as he was the chairman of the Local Organising Committee before his elevation to the position of the DG, but because of what he was able to see and experienced over the 14 days of the games.

“When I’m doing something correctly, I say it arrogantly. This, without a doubt, is the best festival that we have ever had in the last 25 years,” he said.

“I don’t know about the period that I wasn’t part of the festival from 1973 to date. But in the last 25 years I’ve been part of every festival from 2004 through to when we hosted in 2006 when I superintended over the festival as Commissioner for Sports.

“After that, I became consultant to Delta State, I consulted for Lagos State, I consulted in every festival since then so I know if there’s one person that knows, I make bold to say this is the best festival ever-organised from the accommodation facilities to the feeding to the reportage, and to the quality of play across every sport, facilities have been the best, organisation has been amazing.”

Opening and closing ceremony

The opening ceremony was a beauty to behold with Bukola Elemide, known professionally as Aṣa, a French-Nigerian singer and songwriter, taking the crowd through the National Anthem and the Ogun State’s Anthem while the stadium roof later erupted with David Adedeji Adeleke OON, known professionally as Davido, a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and record producer rendering some of his songs to the delight of the crowd. The closing ceremony was also the same especially with the state’s governor, Dapo Abiodun, also celebrating his birthday on same day.

While describing the coincidence, the DG, Bukola Olopade, said the first time the state hosted the festival, the opening ceremony was celebrated on the birthday of the state’s governor at the time, Gbenga Daniel, and despite not planning anything, the closing ceremony of the current edition falls on the birthday of the current governor.

The DG added: “We celebrated the governor’s birthday on the closing day. Coincidentally, when we hosted the festival in 2006, the opening ceremony was the birthday of the then governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, and the closing ceremony this time around, happened to be the birthday of the current governor of the state.

“Nothing planned, just coincidence. When God has his hands on something good, everything works organically for the best.”

The amazing gains

The fact that all the organisers spread the events across various centres helped the economy of the communities where events took place like Ijebu Ode, Ikenne, Abeokuta, Remo, Sagamu and Ilissan within the state.

Apart from the renovation of the mainbowl of the MKO Abiola football pitch, the state government constructed an Olympic standard swimming pool, new tennis court, handball court, cricket oval, tartan track for athletics, among others.

Also, the Alake Sports Centre was turned over to accommodate sports like basketball, volleyball, table-tennis, handball gymnastics, squash with renovation and facelift for all the facilities within the arena.

Same happened at the Obafemi Awolowo Square at Ilissan, Ijebu Ode, NYSC Camp, Sagamu where the facilities were given a facelift to accommodate other events at the various venues.

Economy

Abeokuta is renown for the production of local fabrics called Adire and with the games coming to the ancient town, there were huge demands for the attire by several visitors that thronged the town for the festival. However, it didn’t stop just with the sales of Adire, there were other businesses that thrived during the games from food to drinks to hotels, transportation and other things.

Speaking with our correspondent, a food seller, who specialized in cooking of mixture of beans and corn known as Adalu or Ewa Oloka in Yoruba parlance, praised the government for accepting to host the games as it afforded her to engage in brisk business.

Mrs Shobukola, known as Mama Dapo Abiodun, said it was a great time taking part in the festival.

“Because I was selling uncommon food, I was able to get more customers almost from morning till evening,” she said.

“I open up around 7am in the morning and even as late as 10pm in the evening, people keep trooping in to buy beans, so it has been a rewarding time for me.”

Another food seller who spoke with our correspondent, Mariam Raji, she was able to sell 15 cartons of Noodles in four days, something she never experienced before.

According to her, so many people coming to Alake Sports Centre each day helped her to make more market than she has been making since she started selling around the area.

A local herb seller within the stadium, Busayo, explained the boom in his business as he said while he was facing his ‘Agbo’, the wife was also busy selling fried meat and meat skin (ponmo) to complement on a daily basis.

The flaws

However, despite some gains, there were several flaws recorded during the festival one of which was the transportation from the Games Village to various venues during the games.

According to some of the athletes, they had to be on the road for upward of 1hr 30mins from Ilissan to Abeokuta for their events and this was always tiring.

With all the athletes housed in one centre, they sometimes get to their venues late something that atimes lead to delay in start of some of the games while they also get back to their rooms late at night.

Light out

It was a huge embarrassment for the organisers and the state government during the final of the 10,000m race when the light within the stadium went off and the athletes had to continue the race with the help of the fans pointing their telephone backlight as a means of electricity for the athletes as they continued to run till the end of their event but power was later restored minutes after the race.

Athletes protest

Another flaw of the NSF was the protest by Ogun State athletes over non-payment of their allowances. The protest also affected other states’ contingent as the gate of the hostel was blocked and some events had to be moved for the next 24 hours because of the inability of athletes to get to their event’s venue on time. These were later resolved.

Records

There were some records broken at the games with one of them the crowd that witnessed the final of the football event in which Ogun State defeating Kwara State 4-1 in the final while wrestling great, Blessing Oborududu, ended her career where it all started, Abeokuta. Her first event was NSF 2006 in hosted by Ogun State. The 14-time African champion won her final bout to clinch gold for Bayelsa and end an illustrious career. The Bayelsa born wrestler received emotional farewell from national teammates with pleasant standing ovation from fans, officials, and wrestling stakeholders.

An emotional Blessing Oborududu in her farewell speech “I want to thank everyone who has been part of my journey, the Nigeria Wrestling Federation led by Daniel Igali and the board members, my teammates, and family.

“After the Olympics, I thought of retiring, but the President suggested I retire officially at the National Sports Festival in Abeokuta where I made my first appearance as a young wrestler back in 2006.

“I created a lot of memories, but my most memorable one was the Tokyo Olympics, which ignited hope across Africa because it was the first ever medal from an African woman in wrestling at the Olympics, and I hope more will come for our future wrestlers.”

Lessons for Enugu

With the 23rd edition of the festival going to Enugu State, the government of Enugu State must look at some of the loopholes experienced in Abeokuta and work harder to make the NSF Nigeria’s mini Olympics as athletes expect another exciting time in Enugu in 2026.

