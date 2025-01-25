The Untiring Federal Inland Revenue Service Boss

Share

When I ventured into the office to see the tax boss, Dr. Zacch Adedeji, Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service, I was met with an unexpected sight. He was wearing a face cap, a T-shirt, and jeans. It was the first time I had seen him dressed so casually during official hours, and I couldn’t help but smile and think, “This is so unlike him.”

But before I could ask, I learned he was heading out for an inspection of the ongoing construction of the FIRS headquarters. This is the Dr. Zacch, we know, very demure, very mindful, and always prepared to take action.

The Tax Boss is not your regular chairman. Since his first day in office, he has been on the move, handling one responsibility after another with so much energy. It’s no wonder he was casually dressed; he was ready to dive into the work at hand.

The construction of the FIRS Headquarters is a long-awaited project. It has been on the agenda of the agency for over 20 years but has experienced delays and setbacks. Dr. Zacch is now ready to ensure its completion during his tenure. His hands-on attitude is clear in everything he does, and the inspection was no different.

When Dr Zacch arrived at the site. He didn’t just walk about; he inspected every detail with the seriousness of a man on a mission. He was interested in the structural design, material quality, and even project timeframes. It was clear that he wasn’t just there for the appearance; he wanted to make sure everything was in order.

The Tax Boss spoke to the engineers and workers, saying, “Let’s hurry up and get this done.”Together, we will scale through.” His energy was contagious, and you could see the workers feeling motivated by his presence.

And, yes, we are just a few weeks into 2025, but Dr. Zacch is showing workings. FIRS’s momentum is at an all-time high, and the agency will move back-to-back again this year. Every decision, visit, and action is aimed at transforming the FIRS into Nigeria’s tax administration powerhouse.

Dr Zacch sets an example for public servants everywhere, demonstrating that leadership is about action, not just words. This visit was eye-opening for me, as it demonstrated what true leadership entails: rolling up your sleeves, putting in the effort where it matters most, and staying involved at all times.

FIRS is an unstoppable agency in Nigeria. The new headquarters represents a vision for the future and a commitment to transforming the agency. It will stand as a testament to FIRS’ efficiency, transparency, and progress.

The next time you hear someone mention Dr Zacch Adedeji (Tax Boss), think beyond his everyday suits or sometimes casual outfits (t-shirt and jeans) while inspecting projects. Think of a leader who is proactive in his quest for excellence, committed to changing the tax system, and who prioritizes taxpayers in Nigeria. He is a man building the foundation for a stronger and more efficient system that will benefit all Nigerians.

Arabinrin Aderonke is the technical assistant on broadcast media to the Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

