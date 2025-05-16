The Uniqueness Of Islam

Share

•One God almighty Allah, Notting except Allah everywhere in the world.

•Prophet Muhammed ( saw) is servant of God almighty Allah.

•Quran is the best holy book in the world. •Kiblat is only one that every Muslims face at every solat in the world.

•Same Solat prayers all over the world five times daily, same time or otherwise.

•Same Ramadan.

•Same Jumat prayer every Friday all over the world.

•Same way of reading the Holy Quran.

•Same Hajj prigmage every year for any race in whole world.

•Same reading of surat fatia for the beginning of any solat.

•Every Muslims call the name Allah during solat and after every day of their lives.

•Same abulution aluwala with water other wise.

•Same Bisimilai before anything in life.

•Same the name of the mosque in different names and places. •Same kabara before Solat.

•Same way of cleaning your self after having sex with your real wife or wives.

•Same proper dress in Islam.

