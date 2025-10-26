The Trouble With Nigeria’s Healthcare System

The quality of a country’s healthcare system is a mirror image of its leaders’ commitment to citizens’ health. Countries like Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Switzerland are among the world’s top countries with best healthcare for citizens, driven majorly by robust funding and well-structured policy programme.

Leaders in these countries do not go to foreign countries for medical tourism, as they have absolute confidence in the delivery capacity of the healthcare system. But in Nigeria, the healthcare system is fraught with dysfunctionality, forcing elasticity of reliability southward.

Poor health facilities, unprofessionalism, unethical standards, weak regulatory agencies, bad personnel attitude, questionable health insurance schemes, unreliable health management organisations (HMOs), mismanagement, corruption, fake drugs and obsolete equipment are incidental to lack of commitment by Nigerian leaders to efficient and quality healthcare system.

Though, this is a symptom of greater disorders in Nigeria, poor funding and non-utilisation of health facilities by the ruling elites undermine efficiency, quality and delivery capacity of the healthcare system.

Why will leaders not trust and utilize the healthcare system they have built, equipped and made available to the people through funding?

When food is served to public by a provider who has no intention of eating, there is high probability that quality and hygiene may be compromised. In the 2025 Federal Government budget, only N2.56 trillion was budgeted for the health sector, representing 5.15 per cent of the country’s total budget of N49.7 trillion, which is far below the 15 per cent recommended by the Abuja Declaration, to which Nigeria is a signatory.

Though, the N2.56 trillion is an increase of about 58.53 percent of the 2024 budget of N1.62 trillion, however, when viewed in dollar terms, the amount decreased by 15.45 percent, dropping to $1.7 billion from $2.02 billion.

Since the famous coup speech of Late General Sanni Abacha on December 31, 1983 that the country’s health services were in shambles, and hospitals had been reduced to mere consulting clinics without drugs, water and equipment, the health sector has not shown promises of improvement.

Even 34 years after, the wife of Late President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, confirmed this in 2017 when she resorted to use of a private hospital wholly owned and run by foreigners due to dysfunctional x-ray machine and lack of syringes in the Villa Clinic. Unfortunately, 42 years after these observations were made by the powers that were, the healthcare sector is still defined by lack of government’s commitment.

This is particularly worrisome when viewed against the background of Nigeria’s growing population, currently characterized by low life expectancy, high maternal and child mortality rates.

This means that dependable and quality healthcare provision is not a priority for government, and therefore, a mirage for Nigeria to achieve high quality healthcare in line with World Health Organisation (WHO)’s standard. Globally, Nigeria is ranked 157th out of 191 countries by WHO in the areas of quality health delivery performance.

As the largest oil producer in Africa and 16th largest in the world, it is untenable for Nigeria not to provide robust funding for the health sector, given the country’s huge earnings from crude oil sales.