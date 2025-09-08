The Trending ‘Boycott Air Peace And United Nigeria’ Post

Firstly, let me state that whoever made that call is entitled to his opinion. He has every right to express himself, however, mischievous that may be. It is left for those reading him to interrogate his post and ask basic questions as to the propriety or otherwise of such boycott calls.

Secondly, let me make it clear that both airlines owned by our people are private companies and that they owners are free to run their companies the way they deem fit and proper. They set them up to provide services, provide employment, and make profits.

So long as they are not in contravention of our extant rules, nobody has the right to decide or to determine for them how they fix their fares, especially in a capitalist economy and in a highly regulated industry like aviation, which is at the whimsies of the fluctuations in our currency and heavily dependent on the USD.

They wear the shoes and so they know where they pinch the most. Thirdly, let me state that this issue of high ticket fares keeps recurring every “ember” season and that all explanations by the airlines as to why that is have not assuaged the anger of such characters that have remained unrelenting.

Now, the crux of the matter

1. It is a known fact that every “ember” season transport fares to the South East are usually very high. Costs of other items also go high. This has been the case for many years even before the coming of these airlines.

The transporters, most of whom are Igbos, have always insisted that they increase their transport fares during this period because they load fully to the South East and return almost empty. They say that to cover the cost of return; the fuel costs, overhead costs, and vehicle maintenance costs, they double the onward fares.

2. The same logic has been cited by these airlines to justify the high ticket prices during the Yuletide. The aircraft are loaded fully to the South East airports of Anambra, Enugu, Owerri, and the South South of Asaba. The aircraft then return almost empty to Lagos.

They pay the same charges on Jet A-1 (aviation gasoline), landing/ parking charges, tax surcharges, charges by regulatory agencies like FAAN, NCAA. The charges are not reduced because the aircraft return almost empty; they remain the same. So, where will the airline get the money to pay for these charges without running at a loss? From the high costs for one way, of course.

3. During this period, air traffic is largely one-way as in the case of road transport. Therefore, the airlines charge high to defray the costs of empty return and to continue to fly safely and profitably. If they do not do this, they will incur heavy losses after the season.

4. When you buy a ticket at N355, 000 one way, please note that the airlines are not the ones taking that money. The large chunk of it goes to taxes, as charged by the regulatory agencies. What comes to the airline from that ticket fare could be about N120, 000. However, there are some points made by many people, which require proper explanation.

They argue that airlines like Ibom Air owned by the Akwa Ibom State Government charges less for some of the same routes during the same period; that fares do not increase for flights on Northern routes during Sallah; that the South East States are charged more and the fares paid by Igbo people are used to subsidise that of the Northern routes.

Disingenuous! They want to know why that is. “Does Ibom Air not pay the same charges? Why do they not increase their ticket fares as well?” They ask. These allegations are not true. They are made by people who do not have in-depth knowledge of how the fares are calculated and aviation politics.

Now, this is where it gets interesting

1. Fares are fed into the computer and the computer adjusts them as more people buy tickets. In line with the economies of demand and supply, the more tickets that are bought, the higher the next set of tickets.

Its fares keep increasing and two people flying the same route may notice that they did not pay the same fares.

2. During Sallah, the airlines get filled up quickly and the fares also rise. But the flights are not as frequent and as one way as those of the South East/South South routes because other people who have businesses up North still travel within the period, and the Sallah movement is not as frequent as that of the Yuletide, which lasts for about two weeks.

3. These our brothers have no reason to exploit us. Absolutely no reason at all! They’re running the businesses in a manner that they will not fold up and to be profitable.

4. Instead of calling for “Igbo people to boycott them,” let the person making the call boycott them on his own.

5. I cannot in all honesty tell a businessman whose business I neither control nor subsidies how to charge for his services.

6. Most importantly, many of those flights to the North, I understand, are subsidized by their respective state governments to keep the airlines coming and the airports functioning. Without these two airlines, some of, if not all, the airports up North will remain unexploited except seasonally for Sallah and Hajj.