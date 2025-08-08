The Task Before New UNN VC

I congratulate Professor Simon Ortuanya on his emergence as the Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The appointment of the Professor of Law and former Secretary to the Enugu State Government ended the uncertainty over the appointment of a substantive Vice Chancellor for Nigeria’s foremost premier university.

Recall that the tenure of the last substantive Vice Chancellor, Professor Charles Igwe, ended early in June 2024.

Three Acting Vice Chancellors bridged the 13 months gap between the end of Igwe’s tenure and the eventual appointment of Professor Ortuanya as the new UNN helmsman. I see Ortuanya’s appointment as significant in three major respects.

It is no mean feat to emerge from an array of 28 eminently qualified candidates for the job, including former Vice Chancellors and Acting Vice Chancellors of reputable universities.

I crave the indulgence of my readers to mention a few of them. Professor Edith Nwosu is a Professor of Corporate Law and a former Deputy Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Enugu Campus (UNEC).

Professor Joy Ezeilo is a Professor of Public Law, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), and former Commissioner for Gender and Social Development in Enugu State. Ezeilo has served more than half a decade as the United Nations Special Rapporteur on Trafficking in persons in Africa.

Similarly, Professor Hillary Edoga is a former Vice Chancellor of the Michael Okpara University of Agriculture Umudike and former Commissioner for Agriculture in Enugu State, while Professor Charles Eze served briefly as the Vice Chancellor of the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

A former Acting Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Romanus Ezeokonkwo and renowned Mass Communication scholar and former Dean, Faculty of Arts, UNN, Professor Nnanyelugo Okoro, were also among the contestants for the plum job.

It was from this crème de la crème of the academic world that the Governing Council of UNN, led by the Chairman, Kayode Ojo, an engineer, chose Ortuanya to preside over the affairs of the university on substantive basis in the next five years as the Vice Chancellor. The other members of the council participated in the selection process.

They are Hon. Tahir Mamman, Rt. Hon. Eugene Odo, a two-time Speaker of Enugu State House of Assembly, Professor (Mrs.) Elsie Chizua Umeano and Professor Uju Clara Umoh.

Thus, besides emerging from a pool of distinguished academics, Ortuanya, who is an indigene of Ohodo town in Igbo-etiti LGA of Enugu State, made history as the first person from the old Nsukka cultural zone, the host community of UNN, to emerge as the Vice Chancellor. This dream became a reality after a long drawn out struggle.

I cannot forget the sacrifices of Nsukka’s sons like renowned Political Scientist, distinguished academic and former Chairman of the Governing Council, late Sir (Dr.) Emeka Enejere, in this struggle.

So, coming from Nsukka and having extensively served in government as Commissioner for Education, Secretary to State Government and Director-General of South East Governors Forum, the new Vice Chancellor stands on the pedestal to connect the town and gown.

A strong town-gown relationship will be mutually beneficial, both for the community and the university.

Besides, Ortuanya is an alumnus of UNN, having obtained his LLB (Hons) Law Degree from UNEC, before proceeding to the University of Lagos to obtain his LLM Masters’ Degree in the same field, and subsequently, the United States of America (USA) for his Ph.D.

Being an alumnus, he is positioned to gavanise the alumni association to see that they contribute massively to the development of their alma mater.

But beyond the euphoria of his emergence, I don’t envy the new Vice Chancellor because the job to be done is herculean.

I sincerely do not know where to advise him to start from because the once celebrated ivory tower is now a shadow of itself.

The university, founded by the first indigenous Governor General of Nigeria and later President, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe in 1955 and formally opened October 7, 1960, is no longer the African version of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), which it used to be in the good old days, when it led in agriculture, home grown technology and innovation.

After surviving the setback of the Nigeria-Biafra civil war, the university became a centre of excellence in various fields of study, including Agricultural science, engineering, medicine, education, computer science, physical sciences, biological sciences and arts.

Back in 1971, the university produced a vaccine for the deadly cholera disease, which the World Health Organisation (WHO) approved the same year. That vaccine was deployed to stop the outbreak of cholera in Kano State in 1972.