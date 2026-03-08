The Sunday Mail: Electricity Challenge In Nigeria Calls For Attention

Electricity challenge in Nigeria calls for attention

Dear Editor,

The persistent and irregular power supply in the country has become a major challenge; apart from the fact that it is affecting economic activities generally, it continues to interfere with people’s everyday lifestyle.

Small-scale businesses depend on electricity to operate, but the constant power outages have forced many of them to depend on other means of generating power, such as power-generating sets, solar, inverters, among others, which are way too expensive for such budding enterprises.

This has caused many businesses to fold up, leading to unemployment. As a result, this affects the cost of production, causing a hike in prices of goods and services and generally affecting the economy.

This is not funny on the part of the students. As a student in one of the Federal Polytechnics in Osun State, to say studying at night due to lack of stable electricity is extremely difficult is an understatement; it is hell, especially under this hot weather.

During the day, every normal school activity becomes almost impossible; the classrooms are hot and uncomfortable, making it hard for students to concentrate. Whereas an unstable internet network is also a big issue to deal with, making research and CBT practices become so difficult or impossible.

At this point, the e-library and charging points have lost their functionality. Sometimes it is more difficult for students who are living in campus hostels because, many times, there is a scarcity of water or none at all, due to a lack of power to pump it.

I want to urge the relevant authorities to prioritise a stable electricity supply to support education, businesses and national development, as reliable power is essential for the progress of any nation. Speaking generally, institutions like hospitals, schools, and other essential services struggle to function efficiently due to unreliable electricity.

In many communities, issues such as faulty transformers and poor infrastructure have worsened the situation. Idris Animasaun writes from Obadan, Oyo State via animasaunajibolaidris @ gmail.com

Distorted road safety enforcement culture in Ibadan

Dear Editor,

Road safety enforcement in Nigeria continues to suffer from a credibility problem, not because laws do not exist, but because their application is often selective. Across our city, private car owners are routinely stopped, fined, and scrutinised, while commercial vehicle operators, who carry far more passengers and pose greater collective risk, are frequently allowed to operate with minimal oversight.

This imbalance has created a distorted enforcement culture. Ibadan, the state capital of Oyo State, Keke and Micra drivers, in particular, are often treated as untouchable within the road safety ecosystem. Overloading, unsafe vehicle conditions, and reckless practices have become normalised, not because they are acceptable, but because enforcement rarely reaches them with the same consistency applied to private motorists. The consequences are visible daily.

Vehicles designed for a limited number of passengers are routinely stretched beyond capacity, with two passengers stuck in a seat designated for one at the front seat and three or more passengers in a space that should literally accommodate two passengers in Micra cars.

Goods, fuel containers, building materials, livestock, and other inappropriate loads are crammed into Micras and tricycles, turning them into mobile hazards. Yet one is forced to ask: what is the most dangerous overload you have personally seen a Micra or Keke carry, and why was it allowed on the road?

More troubling is the growing adaptation by commercial operators to enforcement loopholes. Many now deliberately shift heavy and unsafe operations to the evenings and late nights, fully aware that most road safety officials work fixed daytime hours.

When enforcement keeps office hours, lawlessness simply waits for closing time. Road safety cannot thrive on selective courage. As long as enforcement focuses on the easy targets while ignoring systemic risks, lives will continue to be lost needlessly.

True reform begins when we are honest about where the danger lies, and bold enough to enforce the law evenly, consistently, and without fear or favour. Until then, the question remains: are we truly managing road safety, or merely performing it?

Despite the acclaimed efforts by the government and power distribution companies, the situation remains frustrating for citizens. The fact remains that there is a need for improved infrastructure, proper maintenance of power facilities and general investment in alternative energy sources such as solar power across the nation. Fathiat Lawal writes from the Department of Mass Communication, Federal Polytechnic, Ede (FPE), Osun State

Can President Trump bring developmental projects to rural areas in Nigeria?

Dear Editor,

The criminals have always succeeded in killing the villagers living in the Northern and Southern rural areas in Nigeria and taken to their heels back to their hideout after perpetrating their dastardly act because there are no developmental projects in some of our villages.

Some of these villages lack basic amenities like good roads, police stations and electricity, and they have no developmental projects, which puts the villagers’ lives in danger. Those living in Northern and Southern rural areas in Nigeria are human beings whose precious lives must be protected by the Presidency and the USA Government.

These villagers have continued to cry out to the USA to come to their aid by putting all the necessary machinery in place to protect their lives from being terminated by criminals whom they have not offended, but who have instead decided to kill them without cause.

The United States Government, under the leadership of President Donald Trump, has adequate funds and intelligence gathering to support the protection of the villagers’ lives in the Northern and Southern rural areas of Nigeria by bringing developmental projects that will secure the constant presence of Americans in our villages.

Insecurity will end in Nigeria if President Donald Trump helps develop our villages, particularly in the Oke-Ogun area of Oyo State, as well as Ondo, Ekiti, Kwara, Zamfara, Borno, Plateau, Nassarawa, Yobe, Katsina, Kaduna, Adamawa and Niger States.

The killing of the innocent villagers has not stopped, and I am worried as a Nigerian citizen who believes in peace and harmony and wants other Nigerians to live a better life without being suddenly killed by gunmen. President Donald Trump should address this matter promptly to protect the lives of innocent villagers. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State via jimohmumin@yahoo.com.

Price of illicit drug trafficking

Dear Editor,

In Nigeria, we have heard powerful statements from public officials so many times that we no longer take them seriously. Big words are announced, headlines are made, and then we wait for nothing. So when Brig. Gen. Buba Mohamed Marwa (rtd) said late last year that his second five-year tenure would be “hell for drug barons and cartels,” many of us simply nodded and moved on.

But recent events make it hard to ignore that something different may be happening. The recent seizure of over 30 kilogrammes of heroin at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja is not just another drug bust; it is a statement.

Drugs reportedly hidden in sealed packets of Brazilian coffee, worth more than ₦3 billion, were intercepted before they could disappear into the streets. That alone should worry anyone who cares about the future of this country. Yet what truly lingers in my mind is not the drugs, but the human story behind them.

This case should disturb us. Not just because drugs were seized, but because of what might have happened if they were not. Heroin does not just ruin users; it destroys families, fuels crime, and quietly eats away at society. Every successful trafficking attempt plants future chaos.

Beyond enforcement, this is a moral warning especially to young people. No amount of money is worth being used as a courier for substances you cannot pronounce, for people you will never meet, in a game where you are the first to be abandoned.

Every “small favour”, every “quick delivery”, and every “safe run” carries consequences that can last a lifetime. A word, indeed, should be enough for the wise. Aernan Lubem writes from Makurdi, Benue State.