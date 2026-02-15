The Sunday Mail – A Visitor’s Experience At Lautech Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso

A visitor’s experience at LAUTECH Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso

Dear Editor,

Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso, was built during the tenure of the late Otunba Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala as governor of Oyo. When the sole ownership of LAUTECH, Ogbomoso, was secured by His Excellency, Engineer Seyi Makinde, it became one hundred per cent functional.

Like every public institution, it had and still has its share of challenges. To date, the gigantic edifice has not been completed fully. Oyo State government under the Golden Governor, Engineer Makinde, is hereby beseeched to commit more funds for its completion.

However, it should be put on record that the services being rendered at the hospital are good. Both medical and non-medical members of staff perform their duties diligently. This writer is speaking from experience and therefore uses this medium to commend them. On the other hand, urgent attention should be given to the railings at the balcony of its Male Surgical Ward.

The railings have become rotten. It is dangerous for anybody to lean on them because a fall from the fourth floor can lead to death. Neglect of timely repairs makes rebuilding inevitable. The management of the hospital is enjoined to take urgent action. Adelani Olawuyi writes from Obada/ Odo Oba, Ogo Oluwa LGA, Oyo State

Illicit drug trafficking’s price

Dear Editor,

In Nigeria, we have heard powerful statements from public officials so many times that we no longer take them seriously. Big words are announced, headlines are made, and then we wait—for nothing. So, when Brigadier- General Buba Marwa (rtd) said late last year that his second five-year tenure would be “hell for drug barons and cartels,” many of us simply nodded and moved on.

But recent events make it hard to ignore that something different may be happening. The recent seizure of over 30 kilogrammes of heroin at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja is not just another drug bust; it is a statement.

Drugs reportedly hidden in sealed packets of Brazilian coffee, worth more than ₦3 billion, were intercepted before they could disappear into the streets. That alone should worry anyone who cares about the future of this country. Yet what truly lingers in my mind is not the drugs, but the human story behind them.

This case should disturb us. Not just because drugs were seized, but because of what might have happened if they were not. Heroin does not just ruin users; it destroys families, fuels crime, and quietly eats away at society. Every successful trafficking attempt plants future chaos.

Beyond enforcement, this is a moral warning especially to young people. No amount of money is worth being used as a courier for substances you cannot pronounce, for people you will never meet, in a game where you are the first to be abandoned.

Every “small favour”, every “quick delivery”, and every “safe run” carries consequences that can last a lifetime. A word, indeed, should be enough for the wise. Aernan Lubem writes from Makurdi, Benue State.

What can the presidency do to stop gunmen attacks in Zamfara?

Dear Editor,

The residents of Zamfara State in Nigeria are living in a state of fear due to the relentless kidnapping of villagers by gunmen and the imposition of illegal levies on them, and these illegal levies must be paid by force.

Those who fail to pay these illegal levies are often burned alive in their homes by these gunmen, who act without minding whose ox is gored. The only authorised institutions that can demand tax from Zamfara State villagers are the federal, state and local governments, but not gunmen.

It is heartbreaking that Nigerians at home and in diaspora woke up to the news of bandits burning four villagers of Bungudu local government area in Zamfara state alive on January 29, 2026, following the victims’ refusal to pay extortionate levies.

The said villagers lacked weapons for self-defence, relying instead on the presidency to use the public funds to protect them. Yet instead of being protected, they were burnt alive. The question to ask the presidency is this: Are the gunmen who kill Zamfara State villagers Nigerians or foreign mercenaries?

The villagers of Zamfara State deserve to live, and the government must not allow them to be burned alive because they refuse to pay illegal levies. The presidency must either relocate all the villagers of Zamfara State to a safer state or immediately protect them from being burnt alive by these yet to be arrested gunmen.

Our Prophet Muhammad (S.A.W) relocated to Medina from Mecca when the leaders of the Quraish tribe plotted to assassinate him. He was instructed by Allah to migrate (Hijrah) to Yathrib (later known as Medina), which he did, evading the plot to kill him with his companion, Abubakr.

I want to use this medium to inform President Bola Tinubu to take urgent action against these gunmen and stop them from burning Zamfara state villagers alive. Jimoh Mumin writes from Ibadan, Oyo State via jimohmumin@yahoo.com

Alarming rate of road accident-related deaths

Dear Editor,

Nigeria’s roads have once again become theatres of avoidable tragedy, as recent statistics from the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) reveal a disturbing picture. In 2025 alone, about 5,289 deaths were recorded from 10,446 road traffic crashes across the country.

These figures are not just numbers; they represent thousands of lives cut short, families shattered, and a nation bleeding silently from a crisis that demands immediate and decisive action. Although the data shows a marginal improvement, a 2.4 per cent reduction in fatalities compared to the 5,421 deaths recorded in 2024, the situation remains deeply troubling.

Any sense of relief drawn from this slight reduction would be misplaced, as the death toll is still unacceptably high. A country that continues to lose over 5,000 citizens annually to road crashes cannot afford complacency or cosmetic responses to road safety challenges.

More concerning is the demographic impact of these deaths. Many of the victims are young and middle-aged Nigerians, the most economically active segment of the population. Losing such a significant number of productive citizens every year undermines national development and places additional social and economic burdens on families and the state.

Road safety, therefore, should not be treated with lip service or routine statements, but as a national emergency. As Nigeria continues to witness a steady increase in vehicular traffic due to population growth, urbanisation, and economic activities, deliberate and well-coordinated efforts must be made to ensure safety on the roads.

Without proactive measures, the growing number of vehicles will only translate into more crashes, injuries, and deaths. The FRSC, under the current leadership of Shehu Mohammed, has demonstrated capacity, willingness, and professionalism in tackling road traffic crashes.

Enforcement strategies and emergency response interventions by the Corps have yielded measurable results, as reflected in the slight reduction in fatalities. However, these efforts must now be intensified, expanded, and sustained to achieve a more significant and lasting impact.

That said, road safety cannot be the responsibility of the FRSC alone. Maintaining safety on Nigerian roads requires collaboration and collective commitment from all stakeholders. Road users, particularly drivers of commercial and private vehicles, must take personal responsibility by obeying traffic rules and regulations.

Speeding, reckless driving, and other human related factors continue to account for the majority of road crashes in the country. There is also a compelling case for the federal government to declare a state of emergency on road traffic crashes.

Such a declaration would underscore the seriousness of the problem and enable the deployment of stronger policies, stricter enforcement mechanisms, and targeted public awareness campaigns aimed at drastically reducing, if not eradicating, accidentrelated deaths. Equally important is the need to strengthen the operational capacity of the FRSC.

Many of its vehicles and equipment are ageing or obsolete, limiting the effectiveness of patrols and rescue operations. The provision of new vehicles, modern equipment, and improved logistics is essential. Adequate funding of the Corps must also be guaranteed to support these needs and to sustain a safer motoring environment nationwide.

Finally, the welfare of FRSC personnel should never be overlooked. These men and women risk their lives daily, standing on highways, responding to crashes, and dipping their hands in blood to rescue victims. Their safety, remuneration, and working conditions deserve serious attention.

Road safety is everyone’s business, and only through collective effort, responsible behaviour, and strong government support can Nigeria tackle this menace and save thousands of lives annually. Tochukwu Jimo Obi writes from Abuja.