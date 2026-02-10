The Sun News Editor Buries Father Feb 13

The family of Osewele of Ukpoke in Ekpoma, Edo State, has announced the funeral activities of their father, grandfather and uncle, Pa Andrew Osewele Ekpenwele. A centenarian and astute community leader, Pa. Osewele, was until his death the Odionwele of Uhiele in Esan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

According to a statement by Mr Nat Osewele, family spokesman and News Editor at The Sun Newspapers, the rites of passage for the late astute leader will commence on Thursday, February 12 with a vigil Mass at the Uhiele Development Centre auditorium, off Ukpoke road at 4pm.

The traditional rites is scheduled for Friday, February 13 at his residence in Ukpoke, while entertainment of guests will hold on Saturday, February 14 at Ukpoke Primary School pitch.

The funeral activities will be rounded off with thanksgiving Mass at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Uhiele at 8am on Sunday. Meanwhile, a flurry of tributes have been pouring in for the late Pa Ekpenwele whose life has been described as a testament to purpose, dedication and service.

The Ukpoke Area Development Foundation (UADF), in a tribute by Sir Charles Osezua (OON) and Dr. Ab-Ayeni, acting chairman and general secretary respectively, eulogised its late Elders Council chairman as a cornerstone of peaceful existence, saying, “He was more than a leader.

He was a beacon of peaceful coexistence whose reign marked an era of accelerated development like never before in the community.” In another eulogy, Col. David Imuse (retd), former Edo State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), said: “As the Odionwele of Uhiele, Pa Ekpenwele embodied the values of leadership, wisdom and compassion.

“He was a guardian of tradition, a promoter of unity, and a source of guidance for generations. His counsel was sought by many, and his words carried weight, born out of a deep understanding of the world and its complexities.”