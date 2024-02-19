The Sun Award 2023: CEO Pinnatech Group Emerges Investor Of The Year

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pinnatech Group, Dr Christopher Ndubuisi Ikenga on Sunday emerged as the Investor of the Year 2023.

Ikenga is a renowned businessman, investor and philanthropist, whose investments are spread across sectors, ICT, real estate, civil engineering and hospitality.

The Chief Executive Officer of Pinnatech Group, Dr Christopher Ndubuisi Ikenga was honoured alongside his friend CEO of Diamond Leeds Limited, Chief Kenneth Ifekudu Agbalanze, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, President, Dangote Group; Mr Tony Elumelu, Chairman, Heirs Holdings; Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Chairman, Innoson Motor Vehicle Manufacturing Limited, Governors Peter Mbah of Enugu State, Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State and Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State; Pa Ayo Adebanjo, Prof. Awa Kalu, and Rev. Uma Ukpai; HRM Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ooni of Ife and HRM Ogiame Atuwatse III, Olu of Warri, Amb. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, wife of the Kwara State governor and Founder, of Ajike People Support Centre; Chief Peter Oge Obih, Chairman, Sea Map Group of Companies, Dr. Ifeanyi Nwachukwu, CEO of Richland Properties and Homes Limited, Dr. Oludare Akande, Chairman, Bellagio Airlines Limited Dr Jayne Onwumere, MD, Property World Africa Network (PWAN) Group; Dr. Uche Ogah, President, Masters Energy Group.

Others were Chief Celestine Ebubeogu, Chairman, Tiger Foods and Chief James Uzuh, Chairman, J_Jumac Industries Ltd, Chief Ikenna Okafor, Chairman, Kevs Global Leasing Ltd; Lady Adaora Umeoji, DMD, Zenith Bank Plc and Archbishop Dr. Emeka Agwu, President, Voice of Evangelism International Houston, Texas, USA; and Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), Chairman, Tantita Security Services and among others.

Ikenga during his acceptance speech, thanked the organizers of the prestigious Sun Award The Sun Publishing Company for recognizing the works and achievements of Pinnatech Group.

According to him, “Pinnatech Group was able to achieve this success also with the efforts of committed and hardworking staff of the company. This honour means a lot to the company and will go a long way for to us do more.”