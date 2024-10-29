The Sultan Of Sokoto Is Alive And Well – MPAC

Share

The Muslim Public Affairs Centre (MPAC) wishes to notify the Ummah and address recent unfounded rumours concerning the supposed passing of His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III.

The statement issued by Disu Kamor, the

Executive Chairman, Muslim Public Affairs Centre also unequivocally said, “Alhamdulillah, the Sultan is alive, in good health, and fully engaged in his esteemed responsibilities as a spiritual guide to millions of Nigeria and beyond.

“We urge the public to disregard the malicious rumors and to remain vigilant in verifying news sources. Such rumors only serve to distract and mislead.

The Sultan’s leadership and contributions to promoting peace, unity, and Islamic values in Nigeria are invaluable, and we will not let false information tarnish his reputation.

May Allah protect and preserve our leaders and inspire us all to uphold truth and respect in every word and action.

We also note that the Sokoto State Government has previously denied any plans to dethrone the Sultan, describing such allegations as false.

The government has reassured the public that the law guiding the appointment of traditional rulers in the state remains unchanged.

MPAC’s stated it position reaffirmed it’s

stand in solidarity with the Sultan and the Sokoto Emirate Council.

It also condemn the spread of false information and its potential to cause harm.

“We reaffirm our commitment to promoting truth, peace, and understanding.

“We call on the law enforcement agencies to investigate the sources of these malicious rumors, identify and prosecute the perpetrators and take measures to prevent future occurrences.

While calling on the public to verify information through credible sources and to report any suspicious activities to the authorities. Let us work together to maintain peace and stability in our communities.

