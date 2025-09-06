‘The Study Now Xperience’ Set To Hold September/October

Study Now, one of the fastest-growing international student recruitment agencies in Africa, has officially announced the Study Now Xperience, a multi-city series of study abroad and international education expos and fairs designed to connect aspiring students in West and East Africa with globally recognised foreign universities in the UK and other popular study destinations.

This was contained in a statement dated Friday, September 5, and signed by the organisation’s Head of Operations, Yewande Ajadi.

Ajadi said: “Don’t just scroll the world, study there,” adding that the events, taking place in Port Harcourt, Abuja, Lagos, Accra, and Nairobi between September and October 2025, will allow prospective students and their families to meet university representatives in person, discuss study options, and get expert guidance on university applications, visas, and funding.

“Over the past decade, Africa has seen a surge in the number of students pursuing education abroad, which has in turn contributed to the growth of their home countries through globally focused education and training that end up being of value to several sectors when they return to their home countries.

“UNESCO said that the number of internationally mobile students has nearly tripled, to 6.9 million in 2023, with Nigeria consistently ranking among the top five contributors to UK enrolments.

“While opportunities have increased, so have the challenges, from navigating complex admission requirements to avoiding fraudulent processes and being ahead of accurate information.

“The Study Now Xperience is designed to address these issues by bringing genuine university representatives and British Council-trained advisors directly to students.”

The Head of Operations added that instead of spending months searching online and watching short YouTube videos to inquire about studying abroad, attendees can meet real university admissions officers, have their questions answered on the spot, and even start their application process at the event.

Attendees, she said, are encouraged to bring their academic documents for on-the-spot eligibility checks, ensuring they leave with clear, actionable next steps.

“One of the defining features of The Study Now Xperience is its emphasis on preparing students not just to study abroad, but to thrive abroad.

“The expos and fairs will cover practical topics including CAS and pre-CAS interviews, visa applications, budgeting as an international student, and career planning after graduation.

“With tuition fees rising globally, funding is often the biggest barrier for students. During the events, participating universities will share insights on their tuition discounts and flexible tuition instalment plans for attendees.

“In past editions of the Study Now events, hundreds of students have walked away with conditional offers and opportunities they may never have found otherwise,” she said.