The Story Behind Rasidat’s Rise To Fame, Acting, Vixen

In recent times, TikTokers in the entertainment industry have been gaining wider attention than in decades past. Social media has given virtually every Nigerian a platform to showcase their comedic and creative skills, providing a much-needed outlet for the nation’s endemic challenges.

This era has birthed several notable TikTokers, including Purple Speesy, Crispal, Peller, Jadrolita, Bercy Picxy, and Rashidat Momoh.

Rashidat Momoh, a 21-year-old TikToker from Lagos State, Nigeria, is one such rising star. Acting and dancing come effortlessly to her, and her social media pages are a testament to her talent.

Despite the general assumption that TikTokers are often viewed negatively, Rashidat has overcome this notion with the support of her friends.

Rashidat began appearing on social media with lip-syncing videos in early 2023. Aside from lip-syncing, she is also a model, and her content often conveys meaningful messages.

She blends relatable topics with her content, making it engaging for her audience. Rashidat has collaborated with Nigerian celebrities like Soday, Ayo Maff, Tspyes, and Tml Vibes, creating videos that showcase their dancing skills and relatable content.

Rashidat’s content can be described as satirical, mimicry, and trendy, often with a storytelling element. Her work is didactic, educative, and a reflection of her contemporary environment.

As a Gen Z TikToker, her content primarily targets this demographic, although it also resonates with millennials. Notably, she acted alongside Asake, Anti Abiba, and Sanku in the short movie “Silent Tears.”

After being consistent with her craft on social media for over two years, Rashidat has garnered a significant following.

On TikTok, she has over 700,000 followers with 5 million likes, while on YouTube, she has approximately 40,000 subscribers. Rashidat became active on TikTok in 2023, and by 2024, she went viral with one of her content videos.