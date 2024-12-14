The Stallion Hotel Opens

Share

The much-anticipated grand opening of The Stallion Hotel Abuja recently took place, with the hotel now fully operational and attracting businesses.

It is an addition to the portfolio of Silk Road Hospitality, managers of the boutique hotel that is a perfect blend of luxury and opulence, with its lush and inviting environment an added value to its appeal. The hotel features 14 luxurious and modern suites, all fitted and furnished to taste, with classic amenities, all exuding elegance and exquisite appeal for the comfort of guests. All its rooms are also customised, with full automation and entertainment.

The hotel boasts a presidential suite, boardroom, and lounge, with a beautiful splash pool, and attracting sit-out areas for the delight and pleasure of guests. The opening ceremony was performed by the Chairman of Silk Road Hospitality, Major Gen. B. Kwaji (Rtd) while the Managing Director of the Group, Mrs. Happy Kussy, gave a heartwarming welcome address. The General Manager of the hotel, Mr Fashola Akeem, introduced the hotel as he led the guests on tour of the facility, with a promise to deliver on the mandate of the hotel.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"