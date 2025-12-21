The Spirit, The Effective Prayer Mentality (4)

Spiritual battles are going on in and around us every second of our lives, and this is why God says we must not only pray but also watch.

Let’s look at today’s scripture: For as a snare shall it come on all them that dwell on the face of the whole earth. Watch ye therefore, and pray always, that ye may be accounted worthy to escape all these things that shall come to pass, and to stand before the Son of man.

(Luke 21:35- 36 (KJV).

Acting on your prayers gives validity to your faith and your prayer life. Putting your prayers to work is a very important aspect of the Spirit and Mentality of Effective Prayer.

You can’t be praying for a revival and fail to live a consecrated, holy life and love. You can’t be praying for better relationships and still live in selfishness and isolation. Your heart, words, and actions as you pray determine whether your prayers will be answered or not.

What does it mean to watch? To watch means you should weigh/judge your actions by the word of God. That is to say: what does God’s word say about pride?

Am I proud in any way? What does God’s word say about eating rightly, speaking rightly, and exercising rightly concerning my health, even as I pray for healing?

What does God’s word say about my giving lifestyle as I’m praying for financial settlement? Are the words of my mouth glorifying God even as I pray for God to use me mightily? These and much more are examples of watching.

Watching and praying, therefore, simply means to be conscious of who God says He is, whom He says you are, what He says He did, does, and will do, what He says you must do in response to His word and promises. Yes, watch first, then pray.

It means you must learn, study, and practice God’s word as you pray. Most of us pray without accurate and adequate knowledge of God; therefore just pray and pray and prayed and there is no result.

Does it mean God doesn’t answer prayers anymore? No! The problem is the lack of revelational knowledge, laziness to study for understanding, and a lack of consistent obedience to put that knowledge to work, you must remember to be patient as you wait on God. Even most believers pray for what does not require prayers but only simple faith obedience.

Simply give and God will cause men to also give to you, but you refuse to give rather you fast and pray for God to provide money for housing, for school fee, for feeding, etc, failing to give to the poor, failing to support kingdom projects, failing to give to your pastor, failing to do all manners of giving according God’s word, etc, yet you expect God to prosper you.

Knowledge and understanding of God’s word are the light we need to gloriously navigate the darkness in this world.

I once wrote a word at the front page of my Bible which reads: “The challenge of the believer is either ignorance of what God says or his disobedience to what he knows God “. Watching and praying are the required procedures for the Spirit and Mentality of Effective Prayer.

Here is how Our Lord Jesus Christ put it: (Matthew 11:27-30) “All things are delivered unto me of my Father: and no man knoweth the Son, but the Father; neither knoweth any man the Father, save the Son, and he to whomsoever the Son will reveal him. Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest.

Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. In that Jesus says: ‘All things are delivered unto me of my Father. Most believers don’t know how deep this statement is.