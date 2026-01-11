The word of God is the source of the spirit of faith. What is the spirit of faith? The spirit of faith is the union of your spirit with the word of God.

I will define it as your spirit being impregnated with the light of God’s word, when you’re filled with good understanding of God’s word and see what is in the word for you, your spirit receives a new capacity to believe the unbelievable, to surpass natural reasoning and logic.

The spirit of faith empowers you to speak to your mountain, “…not by power, nor by might but by my Spirit says the Lord “. 2 Corinthians 4:13 “We having the same spirit of faith, according as it is written, I believed, and therefore have I spoken; we also believe, and therefore speak.”

To some people, some miracles are too big to dream of, some goals are not achievable, some healing may not come till death, BUT NOT with a believer that possesses the spirit of faith.

The spirit of faith is the heart the have continual communion with God through the word, and the faith of God (the Mind of God) rests on him(the man who commits to communion with God’s word and lives by it).

When we rob our mind with God and reason the way He reasons, we possess the spirit of faith that moves mighty mountains.

Mark 11:19-24 (KJV) And when evening had come, he went out of the city. And in the morning, as they passed by, they saw the fig tree dried up from the roots.

And Peter calling to remembrance saith unto him, Master, behold, the fig tree which thou cursedst is withered away. And Jesus answering saith unto them, Have faith in God.

For verily I say unto you, That whosoever shall say unto this mountain, Be thou removed, and be thou cast into the sea; and shall not doubt in his heart, but shall believe that those things which he saith shall come to pass; he shall have whatsoever he saith.

Therefore, I say unto you, What things soever ye desire, when ye pray, believe that ye receive them, and ye shall have them.

For us to accomplish greater heights and conquer territories for the kingdom of Christ on the earth, we need to have our authority as kings and priests in Christ’s kingdom.

To make this possible and sure, we need to go for the word feast. The battleground is filled with cruelty. We need the sword of the Spirit to destroy the adversary; we need the light of God’s word to dismantle the devil and his agents.

The light reigns supreme over darkness; it’s time to bring the light to those who are seated in darkness, it’s time to free the captive from the wicked rulers of darkness.

It’s time to take the gospel to the world with great proofs and wonders. These can only be possible if we possess a different kind of spirit, the Spirit of Faith.

The spirit of faith is not courage; courage has limitations and can fail, but the spirit of faith is unlimited in power and reliability. What kind of spirit do you think Joshua and Caleb possess? What exempted them from destruction? It was the spirit of faith, and God testified of these.

In Numbers 14:24: “But my servant Caleb, because he had another spirit with him, and hath followed me fully, him will I bring into the land whereinto he went; and his seed shall possess it.”

Did you get that? God says, “…Caleb… had another spirit with him, and had followed Him fully…”

What kind of spirit do you possess, or what kind of spirit possesses you?

The spirit of faith is not what you work up or try to have by mere mental efforts of fruitless meditations, but you lay hold on the spirit of faith by an insatiable thirst for God’s word, God’s light, and God’s righteousness, and you shall be filled.