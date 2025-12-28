The Spirit, Mentality Of Effective Prayer (5)

Sacrifice is one of the most potent faith catalysts. If you understand how to use sacrifice, you will enjoy an unrestricted flow of signs and wonders.

God is predictable when it comes to sacrifice. You can always expect a divine response to a sacrifice; you understand how to deploy from the word of God.

May God give you understanding. To understand sacrifice as about prayers and the spirit of prayer, let’s look at this scripture: Romans 12:1 (KJV) “I beseech you therefore, brethren, by the mercies of God, that ye present your bodies a living sacrifice, holy, acceptable unto God, which is your reasonable service”.

The beginning of acceptable sacrifice or anything reasonable you want to offer to God is to first of all present your body to God in holiness.

Holiness with your body is a conscious choice you must make to approach God in His throne room. What are you doing with your body? The very foundation of any reasonable service you’ll offer to God is to ensure you are holy. It’s a serious sacrifice, but it’s easy if you have understanding.

The moment your body is presented on the altar of sacrifice, you will enjoy true freedom and every other sacrifice you tender becomes acceptable, and your rewards are in full, you joy in immeasurable manifolds.

Presenting your body as a living sacrifice entails doing what pleases God in your body, refusing to yield to the desires of your flesh, no matter the pressure, no matter the pain or pleasure.

That’s the new covenant’s kind of sacrifice. Once this foundational sacrifice is done, all other sacrifices fall into the right place of covenant. We all know the story of Hannah, which is a perfect example of acceptable sacrifices.

Hebrews 11:6 says, “God is the rewarder of those who diligently seek Him. God will do great and mighty things in your life as you sacrifice your body as a living sacrifice, not a dead sacrifice.

God didn’t tell you to commit suicide, no, He didn’t ask you to kill yourself, rather He’s telling you to put Him first above all other things in your life, even the ones. 1 Samuel 1:5-11, 19-20 (KJV) But unto Hannah he gave a worthy portion; for he loved Hannah: but the LORD had shut up her womb. And her adversary also provoked her sore, for to make her fret, because the LORD had shut up her womb.

And as he did so year by year, when she went up to the house of the LORD, so she provoked her; therefore she wept, and did not eat. Then said Elkanah, her husband, to her, Hannah, why weepest thou? And why eatest thou not? And why is thy heart grieved? Am I not better to thee than ten sons? So Hannah rose after they had eaten in Shiloh, and after they had drunk.

Now Eli the priest sat upon a seat by a post of the temple of the LORD. And she was in bitterness of soul, and prayed unto the LORD, and wept sore. And she vowed a vow, and said, O LORD of hosts, if thou wilt indeed look on the affliction of thine handmaid, and remember me, and not forget thine handmaid, but wilt give unto thine handmaid a man child, then I will give him unto the LORD all the days of his life, and there shall no razor come upon his head.

And they rose in the morning early, and worshipped before the LORD, and returned, and came to their house to Ramah: and Elkanah knew Hannah his wife; and the LORD remembered her. Wherefore it came to pass, when the time was come about after Hannah had conceived, that she bare a son, and called his name Samuel, saying, Because I have asked him of the LORD.