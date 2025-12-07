The Spirit, Mentality Of Effective Prayer (3)

Many of us just pray casual prayers, and we think that’s enough. Taking your prayer time casually and refusing to pray is a show of your ignorance and depriving oneself of one’s power and glory. Let’s read the scriptures of today very carefully and with keen attention, let’s see what Our Lord Jesus says about consistency and perseverance in prayers here:

5 And Jesus said to his disciples, “Suppose one of you should go to a friend’s house at midnight and say, ‘Friend, let me borrow three loaves of bread.

6 A friend of mine who is on a journey has just come to my house, and I haven’t got any food for him!’

7And suppose your friend should answer from inside, ‘Don’t bother me! The door is already locked, and my children and I are in bed. I can’t get up and give you anything.’

8 Well, what then? I tell you that even if he will not get up and give you the bread because you are his friend, yet he will get up and give you everything you need because you are not ashamed to keep on asking.

9 “And so I say to you: ask, and you will receive; seek, and you will find; knock, and the door will be opened to you.

10 For all those who ask will receive, and those who seek will find, and the door will be opened to anyone who knocks. (Luke 11:5-10).

Prayer is a fierce spiritual battle. Just as a soldier who must win any battle must be consistent and persevere, so also it’s required of you as a soldier of Christ to persevere and stay consistent in your prayers. Victory is sweet, but I can assure you that it doesn’t come cheap. Victory demands the right knowledge and the willpower to apply the knowledge promptly, consistently, and with perseverance.

This is because God loves the believers who will never take a ‘NO’ for an answer. Therefore, today we will look into the word of God to learn how we must be consistent and persevere in prayers until the answers keep coming and we become living wonders to our world. Effective prayers start with the right spirit and the right thinking. The key to accessing an effective prayer lifestyle is faithfulness.

This can be broken into two: 1. Consistency and 2. Perseverance. What would make you keep a daily appointment with God? That’s the beginning of victory. Your consistency and perseverance in prayers can be initiated and measured by keeping at least two daily appointment times alone with God in prayers and the study of God’s word.

The challenge is now set, the battle line has been drawn, it’s now time to show your consistency and perseverance in prayers.

When you feel tired, drained, and/or discouraged about keeping the appointment, what would you do? Yes, you show up, you keep showing up even when all odds are stacked against your praying. That is how you know if you are consistent in your prayers; that is how you’ll know if you can persevere in prayer.

Until you build an altar of prayers like this, whose fire never goes down, you can become God’s great, glorious asset on earth. Some teachers try to separate prayers from praises.

Don’t fall into the same mistake, prayers are not complete until they’re embedded with quality praises. In Matthew 6:9, Jesus taught us to pray by starting with praises unto our heavenly Father: Our Lord Jesus Christ says:

“After this manner therefore pray ye: Our Father which art in heaven, Hallowed be thy name”. Matthew 6:9 (KJV) Therefore, let praises unto God be the first and at least 40% of the content of your prayers and sections/appointments with God.

Prayer is not about how much noise you can make, but by the good knowledge of God’s word you possess, proven and believed. Always ensure your prayers are knowledge-based, knowing what exactly you are doing, knowing the reason you are praying, know when an answer comes, and persevering enough to show that you truly believe. Two things the devil fears most about you as a prayerful Christian are:

1. Your knowledge of God’s word, you apply in your daily living, and

2. Your healthy prayer lifestyle. Nothing disarms and destroys the devil than those two, your word vault and your prayer fire.

Look at what God’s word says again about your consistency and perseverance in today’s scripture. Jesus often used our human relationships to teach us how to relate rightly with God and how God relates with us. Today’s scripture teaches us that God is our Father and friend whom we can approach, pray and receive abundant grace and blessings.