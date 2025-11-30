The Spirit, Effective Prayer Mentality (2)

Faith is the pillar of effective and powerful prayer. The word of God is the foundation of faith. For you to enter into the realm of faith-filled prayer, you first of all need to be in the Spirit of faith.

The Spirit of faith is boldness and this boldness is attainable only when you faithfully and consistently put the word of God you receive to action.

Acting on the word of God brings results of miracles, signs and wonders, it is as you keep acting on the word, getting feedback of breakthrough, via the efficacy of the word, that is when your boldness and spirit of faith grow stronger and powerful.

As this goes on, you’ll possess the Spirit of faith that will make way for you anytime, anywhere and in anything or anyone you pray for. You now dwell in authority because you have proven that the word of God works, God answers prayers and signs and wonders are your birthright and daily experience. Prayer is the means by which we draw close to God in love communion, and to draw from God’s resources for fulfillment of God’s agendas in life. In prayers we have deep conversation with our Heavenly Father.

Through prayers, we receive God’s mercy for salvation and all that pertain to life. God limits Himself on so many things on earth to our prayers. In prayers, God responds to faith. The foundation of a strong and effective prayer is faith built on deep understanding of the word of God. Believe God hears and responds to prayers and your prayer will begin to have a powerful effect as you remain consistent and persistent until you have breakthrough.

Today we want to learn how to use our faith in prayers to draw the presence of God and enjoy divine intervention in anything we need or face in life. God gives direction, peace and speed in prayers and those are the things we need to look out for while we build our faith in the word of God as we pray. Hebrews 11:6 says: “But without faith it is impossible to please him: for he that cometh to God must believe that he is, and that he is a rewarder of them that diligently seek him”. You must have faith in order to approach God in prayers.

How do you receive faith? By hearing and receiving the word of God into your heart. Faith is a spiritual force that never fails, therefore, you need to put efforts in knowing God’s mind for whatever you believe Him for, studying the Bible to find out what God requires of you and applying yourself diligently and consistently. For your prayers to be effective, you need to put some things in order first.

Seek God, seek Him not for what you want to get from Him but to know Him deeply and love Him passionately. Direction, peace and speed are the primary signals you will receive in your heart whenever you contact the light of God’s word. God is not out to confuse you and so He gives you direction, peace and speed via your studying and hearing His word, the Bible.

In direction, you will know what is wrong, what to do and how to do it. In peace, you will no longer feel worried about your needs, you feel confident, you had built trust, God hears you and faith is born, your heart is at rest because you can see your prayers going into God’s presence and answers delivered. In speed, your faith delivers what you’ve heard and prayed for in an intangible form in your heart even while you are yet waiting for its manifestation.

When God gives you speed signs and wonders manifests in form of help, dreams, healing, etc as confirmation. When God give you speed, you are unstoppable, you are hundred percent sure your answers will come, every doubt gives way. The most important aspect of faith is to act on what you’ve received, direction, peace, and speed. Put the word of God to work, do what God requires of you faithfully, give God thanks, your thoughts, your words and your deeds will reveal if you have truly contacted real faith.

Faith takes commitment, consecration, practice and time to grow just like any great things in life. Without faith, your prayers aren’t going anywhere, so build your faith, take time to build it, make Bible-informed choices in your daily walk with God. Don’t forget that the number one purpose of all these is to draw close to God in love, in fellowship with Him and dedication.