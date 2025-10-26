The Spirit And Mentality Of Effective Prayer (1)

Precious people of God, happy Sunday, happy new joyful and prosperous week. Amen! (We all need our prayers answered, we can only have a life of testimonies of consistent answered prayers if we possess the right knowledge and mindset about effective prayer life. Therefore it’s advised you keep records or file this prayer topic series as we move from part 1 to Part 7.

This way, you will be a able to get a complete compilation of this article and be able to go over it time and again). Let’s dive in! Many believers desire to take their lives from very weak prayer fire to a very high height in God, they want to dwell in the secret place of God and be equipped with fire power to fulfill God’s purpose for their lives. An empowered praying believer is a powerful tool in the hands of God.

There are mighty things God will do in your life if only you can pray effectively, consistently until you encounter Him. Let’s see what God says here in His word “(James 5:16-18): … The effectual fervent prayer of a righteous man availeth much. Elias was a man subject to like passions as we are, and he prayed earnestly that it might not rain: and it rained not on the earth by the space of three years and six months. And he prayed again, and the heaven gave rain, and the earth brought forth her fruit”.

You can command the impossible through prayers. Yes, you can accomplish great things for the kingdom of God if you can pray according to His will: (1 John 5:14-15) “And this is the confidence that we have in him, that, if we ask any thing according to his will, he heareth us: And if we know that he hear us, whatsoever we ask, we know that we have the petitions that we desired of him”. God answers prayers and wants to do greater miracles, signs and wonders, revival, etc in our generation but these require dedicated and concentrated believers to stand in His presence with the strength, spirit and the truth mentality of prayers. Now, let’s look at the spirit/heart and mentality of effective aprayers you need to possess: 1. You must be rightoues first, see what God’s word says here: “Proverbs 15:8-9 (KJV) The sacrifice of the wicked is an abomination to the LORD: but the prayer of the upright is his delight.

The way of the wicked is an abomination unto the LORD: but he loveth him that followeth after righteousness.” Righteousness is a right standing before God in which God sees you as very pure without sin. This is only possible by the power of God given to us at salvation when we are born again, that is, when we believe in The Lord Christ Jesus who died for our sins and resurrected again from death. We now possess the new Spirit called the ‘Holy Spirit’, through the strength and enablement of this Holy Spirit, we are now able to defeat sins, Satan, sorrow and sickness. We now have a new joy, peace and righteousness.

We are most blessed as we receive forgiveness of all sins, and are saved from the judgment that’s is coming on the day we die and the judgment day. We are now sons of The Most High God. This acceptance by God is through the shedding of the blood His son Jesus Christ for our sins. We now have access to God’s throne room and God now also dwell within us. We are most beloved by the God that made the Heaven and the Earth, we can now walk free from guilt, addiction, fornication, free from all forms of sins. We need to know this from the word of God: