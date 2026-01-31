‘The Sky Is Big Enough For Everyone In Nollywood’, – Funke Akindele Replies Critics

Box office queen and renowned movie producer and actress, Funke Akindele has fired back at critics over her movie promotion and marketing strategies.

Akindele has overtime carved a marketing niche for her movies through dancing content and currently holds the title of the highest-grossing Nollywood filmmaker with her latest Cinema release, ‘Behind The Scenes’ grossing over two billion naira at the box office.

Reacting on Saturday through series of posts on her Instagram Story, Akindele exonerated herself from being responsible for limiting anyone’s progress, adding that success in the industry does not have to be at the expense of others.

She said: “I’m not the one hindering your progress. Ka rin ka po, yiye nin ye ni.”

The filmmaker further said that the entertainment industry offers enough opportunity for everyone to thrive.

She urged colleagues who hold different views to her promotional style to carve out their own paths if they are unable to compete or collaborate within existing frameworks.

She said, “If you can’t beat them or join them, create your own path. No allow jealousy burn you. The sky is so big for everybody to fly. Eyin Werey jojo!!!”

Also, she emplored her colleagues to explore alternative promotional methods or seek the services of professionals to market their films.

“Go ahead and create alternative promotion or marketing strategies for promoting your business, or hire a company to handle it.

“You can do it! The opportunities are endless, and everyone has their own path. I’m focused on mine, and I have faith in God’s plan for me,” she submitted.

Funke Akindele’s outburst was in response to an earlier remarks made by her colleague, Kunle Afolayan, who criticized her consistent promotional dancing style as unsustainable for him.